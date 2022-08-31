Shiprocket Partners With Invest India to Build D2C 2.0

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Startup India Initiative at Invest India, the guiding vision maker for India's entrepreneurship ecosystem, has partnered with Shiprocket, India's latest Unicorn. The program will help accelerate D2C and e-commerce startups who have delivered early success and on-ground impact with products built by Bharat, for Bharat.

Pexels

D2C startups can apply for the Rocketfuel D2C Accelerator hosted exclusively on the Startup India portal. Shiprocket will be offering INR 1 lakh in cash grants to each of the shortlisted startups, in addition to the INR 50,000 provided in shipping credits on an immediate basis and provide an opportunity to get investments upto INR 50 lakhs from Shiprocket and its fund partners.



During the 3-month accelerator program, Shiprocket will support the D2C startups with top-tier privileges for logistics and e-commerce services, providing shipping credits that can be used on its platform.

"Startup India is one of the largest platforms for startups and entrepreneurs in India. With their support, Shiprocket can further propel the growth of early-stage D2C and e-commerce startups across the length and breadth of all emerging markets in India. Our aim is to create a support system that caters to not just the monetary requirements of companies but one that encompasses all aspects of the business. This collaboration with Startup India is one step towards achieving that goal," said Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket.

"The excellence of Indian ingenuity has been at the forefront who are developing impactful frugal solutions as India's strength. As we move towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, envisioned by the Prime Minister, it becomes imperative to ensure that India builds on these strengths and this challenge will help D2C founders to distribute their impactful products in more and more households across the country," said Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India.

Applications for the program are open till 15th September 2022, and the results will be declared on 28th September 2022. Shiprocket is an e-commerce enablement platform providing digital retailers an end-to-end customer experience platform.