Showroom B2B Closes $1.35 Million In Seed Round

Showroom B2B, an end-to-end supply chain platform in the fashion and apparel category, has raised $ 1.35 million in the Seed round. The funding round is led by Strive VC, Gemba Capital joined by Titan Capital, Panthera Peak Capital, PointOne Capital, Bharat Founders Fund, Relentless VC and other marquee investors. The fund raised will be utilized in opening new experience stores, strengthening the technology infrastructure, building a seamless customer experience, expanding the network of retailers and manufacturers, and new innovations for Bharat and export markets. Previously, Showroom B2B raised $180,000 in an angel round in 2021.

"The trust and confidence of the investors during these turbulent times clearly validate the work we are doing. As someone who has previously built and run multi-million-dollar businesses, we believe that each and every penny of the capital has to be judiciously deployed and have always tried to create value for all our stakeholders. With this current round also, the focus is razor-sharp to expand, execute and excel," Abhishek Dua, founder, Showroom B2B

Founded in 2021 by Abhishek Dua and Shubham Gupta, Showroom B2B is a phygital apparel managed-marketplace, established with a clear vision to organize the highly fragmented apparel distribution network in the country.

"Showroom B2B is organizing the massively long-tailed apparel supply chain in India with a simple promise - to provide a broad selection of apparel to retailers at competitive prices compared to unorganized channels. As a result of their demand-first product-led approach, they have seen rapid adoption across Tier 2+ cities in India. We are thrilled to be partnering with Abhishek, Shubham, and the team on their journey," said Siddharth Verma, principal, Strive VC.