The fresh capital will be used to strengthen its presence across data centers, power infrastructure, and in-house equipment manufacturing.

Shreetech Data, a Mumbai-based digital infrastructure firm, has secured USD 4.5 million in funding from Aarii Ventures, the investment arm of the Kothari family, along with Cello Family Office.

The firm offers end-to-end solutions including design, construction, technical audits, IT integration, and lifecycle management. Its business is divided into three verticals: data center and digital infrastructure, power infrastructure, and the manufacturing of mission-critical components.

Shreetech has executed more than 100 data center projects and holds over 500 MW of sanctioned power capacity. Its manufacturing unit under the Datalix brand produces core components such as LV switchboards, smart PDUs, cable management systems, and specialised ceiling systems for data centers. The integrated model enables the company to maintain quality standards, control costs, and shorten delivery timelines.

In addition to turnkey data center projects, Shreetech is involved in power transmission lines, substations, and rail electrification projects.

The firm reported strong financial growth, with revenue increasing from INR 88 crore in FY21 to INR 613 crore in FY25, representing a compound annual growth rate of 62 percent, led primarily by its data infrastructure business.