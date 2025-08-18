Shreetech Data Attracts USD 4.5 Mn Investment for Data Center and Manufacturing Growth The fresh capital will be used to strengthen its presence across data centers, power infrastructure, and in-house equipment manufacturing.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vecteezy

Shreetech Data, a Mumbai-based digital infrastructure firm, has secured USD 4.5 million in funding from Aarii Ventures, the investment arm of the Kothari family, along with Cello Family Office.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen its presence across data centers, power infrastructure, and in-house equipment manufacturing.

The firm offers end-to-end solutions including design, construction, technical audits, IT integration, and lifecycle management. Its business is divided into three verticals: data center and digital infrastructure, power infrastructure, and the manufacturing of mission-critical components.

Shreetech has executed more than 100 data center projects and holds over 500 MW of sanctioned power capacity. Its manufacturing unit under the Datalix brand produces core components such as LV switchboards, smart PDUs, cable management systems, and specialised ceiling systems for data centers. The integrated model enables the company to maintain quality standards, control costs, and shorten delivery timelines.

In addition to turnkey data center projects, Shreetech is involved in power transmission lines, substations, and rail electrification projects.

The firm reported strong financial growth, with revenue increasing from INR 88 crore in FY21 to INR 613 crore in FY25, representing a compound annual growth rate of 62 percent, led primarily by its data infrastructure business.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Entrepreneur and Investor Neeraj Tyagi Passes Away at 50

Neeraj Tyagi made over 60 angel investments, backing startups like BluSmart, Rooter, Zypp Electric, Oben Electric, Garuda Aerospace, and Hesa, with strong focus on electric mobility and emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

OpenAI's New Agent Just Changed the Rules — Here's How Solopreneurs Are Turning it Into Profit

The "virtual worker" that's replacing agencies, assistants and endless admin.

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

Like Father, Like Daughter

After completing a great success cycle in his career, Rathi was keen to venture into entrepreneurship

By Punita Sabharwal
Growing a Business

Meet the 76-Year-Old 'C-Suite Whisperer' Who Transforms Top Companies Like SpaceX and Chick-fil-A. Here's Her Best Advice From More Than 50 Years in Business.

Rose Fass has a knack for translating "complex strategies into something simple and executable."

By Amanda Breen