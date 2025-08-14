The capital will be used to strengthen the company's integrated operations across data centers, power infrastructure, and in-house manufacturing of core components.

Mumbai-based digital infrastructure company Shreetech Data Pvt Ltd has raised USD 4.5 million in fresh funding from Aarii Ventures, the investment arm of the Kothari family, and the Cello Family Office.

Founded in 1998, Shreetech offers end-to-end infrastructure solutions, combining design, construction, technical audits, IT integration, and lifecycle management. The firm operates across three main verticals: data center and digital infrastructure, power infrastructure, and manufacturing of mission-critical equipment. To date, the company has executed more than 100 data center projects and holds over 500 MW of sanctioned power capacity.

The funding round was led by Aarii Ventures, part of the Arvog and Augmont Group, which has over USD 8 billion in group revenues.

"Shreetech is redefining how mission critical infrastructure is delivered in India. Its integrated approach, backed by in-house manufacturing and deep execution capabilities, is setting new benchmarks for speed, efficiency, and reliability in the sector. We believe it is not just building projects, but shaping the future of infrastructure itself," said Sagar Nishar, Chief Investment Officer at Aarii Ventures.

The Cello Family Office, investment arm of the promoters of Cello Group, also participated in the round. While maintaining a low public profile, the family office has been an active investor in India's startup ecosystem, with prior backing for companies including Zepto.

Shreetech's manufacturing division supports its engineering, procurement, and construction business, as well as serving third-party clients. Under its Datalix line, the company produces infrastructure components such as LV switchboards, smart power distribution units, cable management systems, and data center ceiling systems. This backward integration allows Shreetech to maintain control over quality, manage costs effectively, and improve delivery schedules.

In its data center vertical, Shreetech undertakes turnkey projects including civil and MEP execution, IT networks, cloud and cybersecurity integration, smart city systems, and leasing services. Its power infrastructure portfolio covers high-capacity transmission lines, substations, and rail electrification. All operations are supported by a centralized execution and monitoring framework.

The company has reported a compound annual growth rate of 62 percent, with revenue rising from INR 88 crore in FY21 to INR 613 crore in FY25. The growth has been led primarily by data infrastructure projects, followed by power infrastructure and manufacturing.

With the new investment from two strategic family offices, Shreetech plans to further strengthen its role as a full-stack infrastructure partner in India's expanding digital and industrial sectors.