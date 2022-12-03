Sundar Pichai Awarded Padma Bhushan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet CEO, received Padma Bhushan - India's third-highest civilian award - for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category from India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu in San Francisco.

"I want to thank Ambassador Sandhu and Consul General Prasad for hosting me to receive the Padma Bhushan. I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honor. It is incredibly meaningful to be honored in this way by the country that shaped me. India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go. (Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe.)," said Pichai in his blog.

"Sundar's inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India US economic & tech. ties, reaffirms Indian talent's contribution to global innovation," Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted.

"I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests. Every new technology that arrived at our doorstep made our lives better. And that experience put me on a path to Google, and the chance to help build technology that improves the lives of people all over the world," Pichai added.

Pichai emphasized on how Prime Minister Modi's Digital India vision has certainly been an accelerator for progress, "I'm proud that Google continues to invest in India, partnering with governments, businesses and communities over two transformative decades. We recently announced that we'll be investing $10 billion in India's digital future, working to enable more affordable internet access, building products for India's unique needs, helping businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation, and using AI to tackle big societal challenges."