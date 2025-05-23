Shuru Raises Series A Funding Led by Krafton India The funds will be deployed to accelerate product development, enhance user engagement, and scale Shuru's presence across more Indian towns and cities.

Shuru, a hyperlocal community app connecting users across India with neighborhood-level updates and services, has raised an undisclosed amount in a Series A funding round led by Krafton India. The round also saw participation from existing investors Omidyar Network India and Eximius Ventures.

The funds will be deployed to accelerate product development, enhance user engagement, and scale Shuru's presence across more Indian towns and cities. The app currently serves over 2 million monthly active users, with more than 1 crore (10 million) installations and coverage across 650,000+ localities.

"With 650,000+ locations on board and recently crossing 1 crore installations, we're creating a platform that will redefine the way Indians live, work, and interact," said Mayank Bhangadia, CEO and Co-founder of Shuru. "The partnership with Krafton India opens unparalleled opportunities for Shuru to innovate and scale."

Founded in 2021 by Mayank Bhangadia and Harsh Chhabra, Shuru empowers users to post local updates, promote businesses, and highlight civic issues. Bhangadia previously co-founded Roposo, a short video platform acquired by Glance, while Chhabra led product development at Roposo.

Shuru offers a suite of hyperlocal services including local news, buy-sell listings, classifieds, and shop promotions, all aimed at building tighter-knit communities in India's fast-digitizing towns and cities.

Krafton India, the publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India, has been strategically investing in Indian startups since 2021. "This investment is a natural extension of our strategy to partner with Indian startups and emerging ecosystems like hyperlocal platforms," said Nihansh Bhat, Lead - Corporate Development at Krafton India.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, added, "The hyperlocal digital ecosystem in India holds immense promise. Shuru is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation in India."
