Siemens showcases AI, digital twin technology, and software-defined automation at Hannover Messe 2025, driving digital transformation and sustainability while strengthening its leadership in industrial innovation with a robust partner ecosystem.

At Hannover Messe 2025, Siemens is setting the stage for the future of industrial automation with groundbreaking innovations in AI, digital twin technology, and software-defined automation. These advancements, coupled with a strong partner ecosystem, are accelerating digital transformation and sustainability across industries, reinforcing Siemens' position as a leader in industrial innovation.

Pioneering Industrial AI and Automation

Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG, highlighted the transformative shift in industrial technology. "Hannover Messe is taking place at exciting times. Industries face dramatic changes in technology and their markets, and Siemens is uniquely positioned to support their transformation. As a frontrunner in Industrial AI, comprehensive digital twins, and software-defined automation, we offer the technologies our customers need to be more resilient, more competitive, and more sustainable," he said.

A major highlight is Siemens' collaboration with Microsoft to develop an Industrial Foundation Model (IFM) on the Azure platform. This AI-driven model will process 3D models, 2D drawings, and industrial data to optimise efficiency and productivity. By leveraging industry-specific data, Siemens aims to revolutionise collaboration between humans and machines, addressing workforce challenges and enhancing operational excellence.

Virtual PLCs: A Manufacturing Milestone

Siemens and Audi have reached a significant milestone in manufacturing by deploying virtual programmable logic controllers (vPLCs) at Audi's Böllinger Höfe facility. Traditionally, factory controllers are hardware-based and located near machines, but Siemens has achieved a breakthrough by running virtual controllers in a remote data center. This innovation, certified for safety by Germany's TÜV association, enhances production flexibility, speeds up operations, and paves the way for AI-driven automation.

Strengthening Partnerships for Industrial Transformation

Siemens is also emphasising the power of strategic partnerships to drive the next phase of industrial evolution. The Siemens Xcelerator platform integrates cutting-edge partner technologies, ensuring seamless industrial automation.

In a landmark move, Siemens and Accenture have announced the Accenture Siemens Business Group, a global initiative comprising 7,000 professionals dedicated to accelerating digital transformation across industries. "By combining Siemens' industrial AI, software, and automation expertise with Accenture's data and AI capabilities, we can drive innovation at an unprecedented scale," Busch stated.

Additionally, Siemens is deepening collaborations with NVIDIA, Microsoft, AWS, and other industry leaders. The partnership with NVIDIA is bringing the Industrial Metaverse to life, integrating Siemens Xcelerator with NVIDIA Omniverse for photorealistic digital twin simulations. Siemens is also leveraging NVIDIA AI for real-time analytics, reducing operational downtime.

Siemens' collaboration with Microsoft Azure is streamlining industrial operations by linking factory floors to the cloud, enabling AI-powered predictive maintenance and quality enhancements. Meanwhile, Siemens and AWS are advancing smart infrastructure through the digital building platform Building X, optimising energy efficiency with real-time data insights.

With these innovations, Siemens is not only shaping the future of industrial AI but also reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and efficient manufacturing solutions.