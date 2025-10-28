Sierra Ventures Leads USD 8 Mn Round in Voice AI Firm Smallest.ai 3one4 Capital and Better Capital also participated in the seed round.

Sudarshan Kamath, Founder and CEO, Smallest.ai

San Francisco-based enterprise Voice AI platform Smallest.ai has secured USD 8 million in seed funding, led by Sierra Ventures with participation from 3one4 Capital and Better Capital.

The funding will help the company expand its presence across North America and India, advance product innovation, and strengthen its reach in regulated industries such as banking, financial services, retail, healthcare, and IT.

Founded in 2023 by Sudarshan Kamath and Akshat Mandloi, Smallest.ai specialises in developing full-stack Voice AI solutions optimised for quality, low latency, and privacy.

Its proprietary Lightning model and supporting ecosystem allow enterprises to automate millions of voice interactions in areas including customer support, debt collection, and pre-sales.

The platform claims to support more than 100 voices and several languages while integrating with existing enterprise systems such as CRMs, telephony, and email services.

To enhance its leadership team, Apoorv Sood has joined as the Global Head of Go-To-Market, focusing on enterprise growth and partnerships worldwide.

The company said that its infrastructure supports both on-premise and hybrid deployments, ensuring compliance, security, and data privacy for industries that demand strict regulatory adherence.

Smallest.ai's technology combines speech recognition, natural language understanding, and speech synthesis to deliver real-time, human-like voice conversations. According to the platform, it already facilitates thousands of monthly call minutes for clients including Paytm, MakeMyTrip, ServiceNow, and Dalmia Cement, with support for additional Indian languages expected soon.

The company anticipates 300 percent growth in the US and 150 percent year-on-year growth in India in the coming year, driven by rising enterprise demand for scalable Voice AI solutions that can reduce support costs and improve productivity.
