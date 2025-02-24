The facility, located in HCL IT City on Sultanpur Road, will be developed in four phases, with the first phase expected to be operational by June 2025

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited has announced the launch of its first AI-Hub Data Center in Lucknow, marking a significant step in expanding data infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. The ceremony took place on February 23, 2025, and was led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS. The facility, located in HCL IT City on Sultanpur Road, will be developed in four phases, with the first phase expected to be operational by June 2025.

The data center is designed to support enterprises by reducing latency and improving computing efficiency through edge caching technology. Positioned strategically near major multinational corporations operating in the NCR and Lucknow region, the facility aims to enhance digital capabilities in North India. The event was attended by senior officials and chaired by Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of Sify Technologies Limited.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlighted the role of AI in India's development and the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in fostering an AI ecosystem. He emphasized the ongoing initiatives, including the development of an AI City in Lucknow, leveraging the expertise of institutions such as IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow, IIT-BHU, and IIIT Allahabad."The Government is building an AI City in Lucknow and the overall stable investment environment aligns perfectly with the vision of Government in realising Uttar Pradesh's AI potential," Singh said.

Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies added,"We are pleased to enable Lucknow to join the list of AI-ready cities. This facility is in line with our aggressive investment goals and is also a testament to the State government ambition of making Uttar Pradesh the data center destination for North India. Sify is pleased to help enable that ambition into a reality."