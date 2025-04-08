SigIQ.ai Raises USD 9.5 Mn Funding Co-Led by The House Fund and GSV Ventures to Power Personalised AI Tutoring The California and Gurugram-based startup will use the capital to strengthen its AI models, grow its team, and scale its flagship tutoring platforms—PadhAI for UPSC aspirants and EverTutor for GRE preparation—across global and Indian markets.

SigIQ.ai, an AI-powered edtech startup, has raised USD 9.5 million in seed funding co-led by The House Fund and GSV Ventures, with participation from Duolingo, General Catalyst India (Venture Highway), Peak XV Partners, and Calibrate Ventures.

The California and Gurugram-based startup will use the capital to strengthen its AI models, grow its team, and scale its flagship tutoring platforms—PadhAI for UPSC aspirants and EverTutor for GRE preparation—across global and Indian markets.

Founded in 2023 by Karttikeya Mangalam and renowned AI researcher Prof. Kurt Keutzer, SigIQ.ai has spent 18 months in stealth mode developing generative AI solutions that promise to transform how students learn. The company's AI-first platforms are designed to deliver personalised one-on-one tutoring—mimicking the effectiveness of private coaching at a fraction of the cost.

"We are at a pivotal moment in education where modern GenAI can provide a personal 1:1 tutor to every student and reduce the cost of one-on-one learning from hundreds of dollars an hour to the cost of computation," said Mangalam, who also serves as CEO. He added that the team first built a tutor capable of acing the same exams students prepare for—laying the foundation for high-quality, trustworthy guidance.

The company's PadhAI platform targets India's notoriously tough UPSC civil services exam, offering contextualised tutoring in Indian languages, while EverTutor helps students globally prepare for the GRE through adaptive learning paths. SigIQ.ai claims it already serves thousands of learners, with plans to expand EverTutor through upcoming spring and fall exam cycles.

Jeremy Fiance, Managing Director at The House Fund, highlighted the startup's technological edge: "SigIQ.ai isn't just a regular edtech startup — they have built an AI system that publicly demonstrated its ability to outperform both humans and leading commercial AI models on one of the world's most challenging exams."

The funding round also saw participation from prominent angel investors including Andy Konwinski (Co-founder, Perplexity), Christian Storm (Co-founder & CTO, Turnitin), and professors from top-tier institutions like UC Berkeley, MIT, and Princeton, further validating SigIQ.ai's research-driven approach.

With its blend of deep AI research, Indian market focus, and global education ambition, SigIQ.ai is setting the pace in a crowded edtech space increasingly shaped by personalised, intelligent learning experiences.
