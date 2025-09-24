The company has said the new identity marks a deliberate shift, "moving beyond document workflows to orchestrating collaborative intelligence across enterprises, where AI and human judgment combine to accelerate decisions, remove friction, and create measurable business outcomes."

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SignDesk, a digital workflow automation company, recently announced its rebranding as Melento, marking its strategic shift toward an agentic AI-powered enterprise.

The company has said the new identity marks a deliberate shift, "moving beyond document workflows to orchestrating collaborative intelligence across enterprises, where AI and human judgment combine to accelerate decisions, remove friction, and create measurable business outcomes."

"Congratulations to the SignDesk team on a remarkable ten-year journey. With its transformation into Melento and the launch of the AI-driven Collaborative Intelligence Platform, the company is once again poised to shape work at the intersection of human and artificial intelligence," said Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman, Infosys, and Founding Chairman UIDAI (Aadhaar).

Melento is also unveiling a low-code Collaborative Intelligence Platform (CIP) - a platform designed to meet the growing demands of regulated industries, combining intelligent workflow orchestration with contextual data intelligence.

"This rebrand signals a widening of ambition: we now focus on removing organisational friction, bridging gaps between data, process, and people. Our goal is to empower teams to make faster, more confident decisions, securely, transparently, and at scale. Our commitment to trust, customer obsession, and speed remains unchanged," said Krupesh Bhat, CEO - Melento.

"India is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of AI, not by chasing trends, but by building product-led, trustworthy agentic systems at scale. With our deep engineering talent, bold entrepreneurs, and a maturing ecosystem that converts ideas into global businesses, we can set the standards for practical, responsible AI. Congratulations to SignDesk on ten years of leadership in digital contracts, and best wishes to Melento as it steps into a new chapter with a clear vision to drive agentic-AI impact," said Sharad Sharma, Co-founder of iSPIRT, Member of United Nations' advisory body on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Member of National Startup Advisory Council, and SEBI's Financial and Regulatory Technology Committee.