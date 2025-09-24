SignDesk Announces its Rebrand as Melento The company has said the new identity marks a deliberate shift, "moving beyond document workflows to orchestrating collaborative intelligence across enterprises, where AI and human judgment combine to accelerate decisions, remove friction, and create measurable business outcomes."

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

SignDesk, a digital workflow automation company, recently announced its rebranding as Melento, marking its strategic shift toward an agentic AI-powered enterprise.

The company has said the new identity marks a deliberate shift, "moving beyond document workflows to orchestrating collaborative intelligence across enterprises, where AI and human judgment combine to accelerate decisions, remove friction, and create measurable business outcomes."

"Congratulations to the SignDesk team on a remarkable ten-year journey. With its transformation into Melento and the launch of the AI-driven Collaborative Intelligence Platform, the company is once again poised to shape work at the intersection of human and artificial intelligence," said Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman, Infosys, and Founding Chairman UIDAI (Aadhaar).

Melento is also unveiling a low-code Collaborative Intelligence Platform (CIP) - a platform designed to meet the growing demands of regulated industries, combining intelligent workflow orchestration with contextual data intelligence.

"This rebrand signals a widening of ambition: we now focus on removing organisational friction, bridging gaps between data, process, and people. Our goal is to empower teams to make faster, more confident decisions, securely, transparently, and at scale. Our commitment to trust, customer obsession, and speed remains unchanged," said Krupesh Bhat, CEO - Melento.

"India is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of AI, not by chasing trends, but by building product-led, trustworthy agentic systems at scale. With our deep engineering talent, bold entrepreneurs, and a maturing ecosystem that converts ideas into global businesses, we can set the standards for practical, responsible AI. Congratulations to SignDesk on ten years of leadership in digital contracts, and best wishes to Melento as it steps into a new chapter with a clear vision to drive agentic-AI impact," said Sharad Sharma, Co-founder of iSPIRT, Member of United Nations' advisory body on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Member of National Startup Advisory Council, and SEBI's Financial and Regulatory Technology Committee.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Peak XV's Surge 11 Features 23 Startups Across AI, Fintech, and Enterprise Solutions

The 11th Surge cohort features AI and fintech players like Finster, Ignosis, OnFinance, Vault Wealth, Cybrilla, alongside enterprise and consumer startups, with 3 AI ventures currently in stealth mode.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

KisanKonnect Secures INR 72 Cr in Pre-Series B Led by Bajaj Finserv

The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Gullak Raises USD 7.5 Mn in Series A Round to Expand Digital Gold Savings Platform

Series A round was led by Chiratae Ventures, with White VC, Samved, Y Combinator, GMO, and Rebel Funds, bringing Gullak's total funding to USD 12 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff