Silvergate Stocks Crash as Major Clients Distance Themselves

The stocks of the crypto-friendly bank, Silvergate Capital crashed over 50 per cent following the announcement of reviewing books with its auditors. The bank warned of several headwinds that were followed by major clients of the bank leaving, according to a report.

Silvergate announced it would delay filling its annual 1—k filing in order to answer requests from independent auditors and accounting firm. The bank warned in a statement that it faced possible inquiries from bank regulators and the U.S. Department of Justice and its ability to 'continue as a going concern' is going to be affected.

Coinbase, Circle, Paxos, Crypto.com, Bitstamp, Chloe Digital Markets , Galaxy Digital and Gemini on Thursday announced to suspend Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers and other operation with the bank. However, Kraken has continued using Sivergate having ended transaction with Signature on Wednesday.

Bitcoin and Ether has dropped off by five per cent as customers fled Silvergate. Bitcoin's market cap declined by over $20 billion to $431.9 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Open interest in bitcoin futures was down 8.8 per cent in the last four hours, according to Coinglass. Open interest for ether was down 5 per cent.