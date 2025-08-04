SiMa.ai Secures USD 85 Mn to Advance Physical AI Platform Funding led by Maverick Capital with StepStone Group joining will drive global expansion and innovation for edge-based AI applications

SiMa.ai has secured USD 85 million in a funding round led by Maverick Capital, with StepStone Group joining as a new investor. The round was oversubscribed and included participation from existing backers.

With this latest infusion, the company's total funding has reached USD 355 million. The capital will be used to expand SiMa.ai's global presence and to accelerate the growth of its Physical AI platform. Plans include increasing investment in software innovation, enhancing go-to-market activities, strengthening customer support, and advancing its automotive development plans.

"This new funding further validates our leadership in the Physical AI space and the growing demand for solutions that deliver top-tier performance per watt with exceptional ease of use," said Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO of SiMa.ai. "With the support of both new and existing investors, we are moving quickly to extend our lead and meet demand across robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, smart vision, and healthcare."

Founded in 2018 by Rangasayee, SiMa.ai is headquartered in San Jose, California. The company specialises in Physical AI computing, creating platforms that enable intelligent applications to operate efficiently at the edge. Its flagship Modalix platform offers high performance while maintaining strong energy efficiency, designed to make advanced AI capabilities accessible in industries such as robotics, automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation.

SiMa.ai offers a full-stack Physical AI solution through its SiMa.ai ONE platform. This integrates purpose-built silicon with a software-first approach to simplify deployment and maximise performance. The platform includes Modalix, a second-generation multimodal MLSoC now available to customers, and Palette, a software suite that features both a software development kit and Edgematic, a no-code visual development tool. The system supports major machine learning frameworks, including vision models, transformers, and generative AI, within a single architecture.

Andrew Homan, Managing Partner at Maverick Capital, said, "SiMa.ai is redefining possibilities at the edge by combining advanced silicon with a software-centric approach to Physical AI. Their ability to deliver powerful, low-energy solutions with simple deployment positions them to lead in a rapidly growing market."

John Avirett, Partner at StepStone Group, added, "As generative AI changes the data center, we see significant opportunity in AI at the edge. SiMa.ai's integrated solution, technical expertise, and customer adoption make it a leader in this space."

With AI applications increasingly moving to the edge, SiMa.ai aims to address the need for high performance, energy efficiency, and ease of use in real-world environments.
