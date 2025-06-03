Simplilearn Welcomes Jitendra Kumar as CTO to Lead AI-First Strategy In his new role, Jitendra will lead the company's AI-first strategy. He will focus on integrating AI technologies such as generative and predictive AI to make learning more personalised and impactful across the globe.

Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has announced the appointment of Jitendra Kumar as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This move marks Jitendra's return to the company, where he previously played a major role in building Simplilearn's high-performance web and mobile platforms.

In his new role, Jitendra will lead the company's AI-first strategy. He will focus on integrating AI technologies such as generative and predictive AI to make learning more personalised and impactful across the globe.

"We are delighted to welcome Jitendra back as part of our executive team," said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn. "His reappointment comes at a pivotal moment as we sharpen our global AI strategy internally and as a market-facing solution. Jitendra's leadership will be critical in advancing our AI-readiness, scaling capabilities, and strengthening our position as a leading digital upskilling platform."

Before rejoining Simplilearn, Jitendra co-founded HappyCredit, a fintech startup backed by Kunal Shah and Goodwater Capital. He also built ReelOn, an AI-powered video content platform. Jitendra holds a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur and brings with him deep knowledge of technology and innovation.

"I am excited to return to Simplilearn during such a transformative time for the company and the edtech industry at large," Jitendra said. "As we accelerate our AI journey, we must adopt a holistic approach, embedding AI across our tech and learning ecosystem to create smarter, more personalised, and scalable upskilling solutions."

He added, "Our goal is to bridge the gap between AI ambition and real-world readiness, empowering talent and businesses to lead confidently in the AI-first era."

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn has offices in Plano, Texas and Bengaluru. It offers over 1,500 live online classes each month and works with top universities, global companies, and industry leaders to provide training across 150+ countries.
