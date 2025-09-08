SIS Ltd will acquire APS Group in two stages, starting with 51% stake for INR 73.40 crore, and reach full ownership by 2029.

SIS Ltd, a leading security and facility management services provider, has announced the acquisition of A P Securitas Private Limited in a deal valued at around INR 650 crore.

As per the official release, the acquisition will be executed in two stages, beginning with a 51 percent stake and concluding with full ownership by 2029.

Under the agreement, SIS will acquire the initial 51 percent stake through a cash consideration. An interim payment of INR 73.40 crore has been agreed upon, subject to net debt and working capital adjustments.

The final value of the first tranche will be determined at the time of closing, while the cost of the remaining 49 percent stake will be calculated upon completion of the second tranche. The entire process is expected to be completed by November 1, 2025.

The transaction is aimed at strengthening SIS's presence in the security services industry in India by expanding market share and enhancing service capabilities.

A P Securitas, incorporated in 1986, has grown into a diversified player offering guarding services, event security, facility management, and surveillance solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including PFS established in 2009 and SSMS acquired in 2018, the company claims to have built a strong base in sectors such as banking, logistics, outsourcing, and education.

The group currently employs more than 37,500 personnel and serves over 1,000 clients across the country. Its financial performance has been consistent, reporting revenues of INR 810 crore in FY23, INR 949 crore in FY24, and an unaudited INR 1,119 crore in FY25.

With this acquisition, SIS is set to further consolidate its position in the security and facility management industry, expanding its reach alongside existing operations in India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.