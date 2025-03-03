Sisir Radar Secures USD 1.5 Mn Funding to Develop High-Resolution SAR Satellites The funds will bolster R&D and manufacturing capabilities, positioning Sisir to launch India's highest-resolution L-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite by the end of 2026.

Sisir Radar

Spacetech startup Sisir Radar has raised USD 1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Shastra VC, with participation from Riverwalk Holdings and INVSTT.

The funds will bolster R&D and manufacturing capabilities, positioning Sisir to launch India's highest-resolution L-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite by the end of 2026.

Founded by Dr Tapan Misra, Sisir Radar specialises in SAR technology, providing real-time, all-weather Earth monitoring across defence, intelligence, and commercial sectors. The company is the first in India to develop SAR imaging payloads across L, P, and X bands, enhancing capabilities in agriculture, disaster response, maritime surveillance, and infrastructure monitoring.

Beyond commercial applications, Sisir is a key technology partner for Indian defence companies and has won two IDEX challenges to develop high-resolution L-band and P-band SAR satellites for the Indian Air Force.

With this fresh investment, Sisir Radar aims to solidify its role in India's spacetech ecosystem, offering cutting-edge radar solutions to both defence and commercial markets.
