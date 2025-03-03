The funds will bolster R&D and manufacturing capabilities, positioning Sisir to launch India's highest-resolution L-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite by the end of 2026.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Spacetech startup Sisir Radar has raised USD 1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Shastra VC, with participation from Riverwalk Holdings and INVSTT.

The funds will bolster R&D and manufacturing capabilities, positioning Sisir to launch India's highest-resolution L-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite by the end of 2026.

Founded by Dr Tapan Misra, Sisir Radar specialises in SAR technology, providing real-time, all-weather Earth monitoring across defence, intelligence, and commercial sectors. The company is the first in India to develop SAR imaging payloads across L, P, and X bands, enhancing capabilities in agriculture, disaster response, maritime surveillance, and infrastructure monitoring.

Beyond commercial applications, Sisir is a key technology partner for Indian defence companies and has won two IDEX challenges to develop high-resolution L-band and P-band SAR satellites for the Indian Air Force.

With this fresh investment, Sisir Radar aims to solidify its role in India's spacetech ecosystem, offering cutting-edge radar solutions to both defence and commercial markets.