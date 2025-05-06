Skechers Goes Private in USD 9.4 Bn Buyout Deal The transaction, set to close in Q3 2025, will be financed through a mix of equity from 3G Capital and debt arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Footwear brand Skechers has agreed to be acquired by investment firm 3G Capital in a USD 9.4 billion deal, the company announced Monday.

The all-cash offer values Skechers at USD 63 per share—a 28% premium over its last closing price—prompting a 25% premarket surge in its stock to USD 61.90.

The buyout comes as Skechers struggles with uncertainty stemming from escalating US-China trade tensions. Last month, the company withdrew its annual forecast, citing the Trump administration's tariff hikes and erratic trade policy. US tariffs on Chinese imports, a key supply source for Skechers, have soared to 145%, heavily impacting the brand's margins.

3G Capital, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, is best known for major deals in the food and beverage sector, including Kraft Heinz. This marks a significant expansion into retail footwear.

The transaction, set to close in Q3 2025, will be financed through a mix of equity from 3G Capital and debt arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank. As Skechers prepares to go private, the deal signals a strategic reset for the brand amid ongoing geopolitical and economic headwinds.
