You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian smartphone market, just as it rebounded from a two-quarter slump, subdued consumer demand and rising average selling prices (ASPs), is expected to limit the pace of annual recovery in 2025. According to the International Data Corporation 's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, India's smartphone market shipped 70 million smartphones in the first half of 2025, with a 0.9 percent growth YoY (year-over-year). The second quarter of 2025 registered growth of 7.3 percent YoY, shipping 37 million smartphones.

"The second quarter of 2025 witnessed a flurry of new model launches across all price segments. This, coupled with price reductions on older models, increased offline channel margins, and strong above-the-line (ATL) marketing efforts, collectively fueled market growth," said Aditya Rampal, senior research analyst, Devices Research, IDC Asia Pacific.

The average selling price reached a record of $275 in 2Q25, growing by 10.8 percent YoY. "The mid-range smartphone market is currently oversaturated with new model launches, leading to intense competition. This could result in excess inventory during the upcoming festive season. In the crucial second half of 2025, brands and channel partners should focus on driving fresh shipments rather than relying heavily on promotions to clear old stock," says Upasana Joshi, senior research manager, Devices Research, IDC Asia Pacific.

The entry level (sub-US$100) segment witnessed a strong growth of 22.9 percent YoY. Xiaomi led the segment. Shipments to the mass budget (US$100

The premium segment registered the highest growth of 96.4 percent, with its share up from 2 percent to 4 percent. The iPhone 16 and 15 together accounted for more than three fifths of the shipments in this segment. The super-premium segment (US$800+) also grew by 15.8 per cent and its share remained flat at 7 percent. Samsung surpassed Apple for the leadership position at 49 percent and 48 percent share respectively.

IDC estimates a low single-digit decline in smartphone shipments for 2025, as average selling prices (ASPs) continue to rise. Ongoing macroeconomic challenges are dampening consumer demand, especially in the budget-friendly segment. As a result, the affordable Android market is contracting, holding back overall market growth. In contrast, iPhones continue to register double-digit year-over-year growth. Apple maintained its strong performance, with shipments growing 21.5 percent YoY to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025. The iPhone 16 was the highest-shipped model across India in 1H25, making up 4 percent of overall India shipments during that period.

Vivo led the India smartphone market for the sixth consecutive quarter, with a balanced portfolio across price segments and channels. Samsung registered strong growth of 21 percent, backed by new model launches across Galaxy A/M/F series, introducing AI-enabled features to mid rangers. Oppo secured the third spot with significant growth fueled by its affordable launches and a focus on service center support. Nothing registered the highest YoY growth of 84.9 percent followed by iQOO at 68.4 percent.