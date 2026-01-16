As part of the move, Pync founders Harsh Prateek, Mayank S and Dev Priyam will join Snabbit in senior roles, focusing on operations and business functions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Quick home services platform Snabbit has announced an acquihire of the founding team of Pync as it looks to expand its presence in India's household services market.

As part of the move, Pync founders Harsh Prateek, Mayank S and Dev Priyam will join Snabbit in senior roles, focusing on operations and business functions.

Founded in 2023, Pync began as a car-cleaning subscription service before shifting its focus to quick home services. The startup raised around USD 2 million in seed funding from Accel, Bharat Founders Fund and Betterindustries.

Prior to winding down its independent brand, Pync operated only in Bengaluru, serving more than 25,000 households through a network of over 1,000 service professionals.

According to Harsh Prateek, the acquihire was driven by alignment between the two companies on operational discipline and customer experience. He said combining Pync's execution capabilities with Snabbit's scale could help speed up expansion efforts.

The development comes as Snabbit is also in discussions to raise a larger funding round of about USD 100 million, according to people familiar with the matter. Both the acquihire and the proposed fundraise are expected to bolster Snabbit's position in a competitive market.

Snabbit competes with Urban Company, the category leader recently listed on Indian stock exchanges, and newer entrant Pronto, which offers ten-minute home help services.