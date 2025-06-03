The freshly raised capital will be used to diversify Gully Labs' product mix, scale up its sales channels, and establish physical retail stores. The company also plans to expand production capacity and grow its footprint across India and globally.

Gully Labs, a New Delhi-based sneaker brand, has raised INR 8.7 crore in seed funding — comprising INR 7.6 crore in equity and INR 1.1 crore in venture debt.

The equity round was led by Zeropearl VC, with participation from marquee founders and angel investors such as Vivekananda Hallekere (Bounce), Suhasini Sampath (Yogabar), Nishchay AG (Jar), Ashutosh Valani (Renee Cosmetics), and more. Stride Ventures led the debt investment.

The freshly raised capital will be used to diversify Gully Labs' product mix, scale up its sales channels, and establish physical retail stores. The company also plans to expand production capacity and grow its footprint across India and globally.

Founded in 2023 by Arjun Singh and Animesh Mishra — engineers-turned-entrepreneurs — Gully Labs was built on a mission to reimagine premium sneakers through the lens of Indian culture. Its offerings blend heritage with high-fashion: think Phulkari-embroidered trainers, Onam-inspired silhouettes, and sneakers rooted in regional craft traditions. Currently available through its website and select retail partners, Gully Labs now plans to go omnichannel with exclusive branded outlets.

"This round is a big step forward for us," said co-founders Singh and Mishra. "We believe Indian stories deserve a global stage — not just in film and art, but in what people wear every day. With this support, we'll bring more culturally rooted, design-led sneakers to India and beyond."

Bipin Shah, Founder and Managing Partner at Zeropearl VC, commented, "Gully Labs is exactly the kind of brand our Indiluxe thesis champions — proudly Indian, product-obsessed, and globally aspirational. We're excited to help them take Indian craftsmanship to the world."

As Gully Labs enters its next phase, it aims to make Indian design a global trend — one sneaker at a time.