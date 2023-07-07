The startup reportedly has plans to establish manufacturing plants to offer the temperature maintenance solutions to other industries as well

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has made an undisclosed investment in the food delivery startup JustMyRoots. He announced this venture through his Facebook account and praised the food delivery company for its innovative approach and its commitment to celebrating diverse culinary experiences.

By backing the innovative food platform, Ganguly reportedly aims to empower food entrepreneurs, leverage his influence, and contribute to the growth of JustMyRoots. In addition to its involvement in the food delivery sector, JustMyRoots has plans to establish manufacturing plants to offer the temperature maintenance solutions to other industries as well.

According to an Economic Times report, JustMyRoots is also planning to raise INR 120 crore to INR 150 crore for expansion, and is in talks with several investors for the same. To date, JustMyRoots claims to have raised a total of INR 31 crore from high net worth individuals.

"I myself prefer to order food and eat at home. Most people nowadays have long working hours and going to a restaurant is not always possible. So, I decided to pick up a strategic stake as a personal investment," said Ganguly in a statement.

He further added that he has been keen on investing in startups and currently, has stake in four businesses, out of which he encashed one recently.

Founded by Samiran Sengupta, Rajan Sachdeva and Promita Sengupta in 2016, the startup serves as an intercity food delivery provider. The reports stated that to initiate fresh food delivery, the startup has adopted a hot chain supply solution which helps the startup keep food hot for at least 4 to 5 hours and also, a cold chain to preserve food for at least 72 hours.

ET quoted Sengupta saying, "We are still burning money but expect the business to turn EBITDA positive by this fiscal end. We are a large player in intercity food delivery operating in 30 cities, but we want to now enter same-city delivery by delivering food even 40-50 km away and ensuring it remains hot with our proprietary technology. This will start in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru by Diwali."