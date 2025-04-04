The strategic acquisition will enable SpaceBasic to offer a fully integrated and connected campus experience, combining hostel operations with real-time student engagement tools.

B2B SaaS firm SpaceBasic, a leading AI-powered student housing automation platform, has announced the acquisition of CAMPUS, a technology platform that automates attendance and streamlines student check-ins.

With a presence in over 80 universities across India and Southeast Asia, SpaceBasic currently empowers more than 400,000 users. The platform automates key student housing operations including room allocation, digital cafeteria management, IoT-enabled smart ID access, payments, maintenance tracking, and asset management. This acquisition marks a significant step toward expanding its intelligent campus solutions.

"Universities today need more than just software—they need intelligent, connected systems that make campus life effortless," said Madhavi Shankar, CEO and Co-founder of SpaceBasic. "Integrating CAMPUS into our ecosystem accelerates our growth and reinforces our vision of building smarter, more connected educational institutions."

Founded in 2021 by Shahid M and Siva Sai during their college days, CAMPUS was built to simplify attendance and access management. Today, it serves over 10,000 students daily, offering QR, RFID, and facial recognition-based check-ins, along with smart attendance tracking and digital student IDs. CAMPUS has enabled universities to eliminate manual processes and adopt a data-driven approach to student engagement.

"We founded CAMPUS to help institutions reduce manual tasks and make data-driven decisions effortlessly," said Siva Sai, Co-founder of CAMPUS. "With SpaceBasic, we are expanding our reach and enhancing our technological capabilities."

SpaceBasic's existing partnerships include premier institutions like IIM, O.P. Jindal, D.Y. Patil University, Shoolini University, and Chanakya University. With a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, its partner institutions have reported a 5x boost in operational efficiency and a 3x reduction in resource wastage. The company recently expanded into Malaysia and plans to grow further across Southeast Asia, backed by this acquisition.

Together, SpaceBasic and CAMPUS aim to redefine the way educational institutions operate, by offering a comprehensive, smart campus ecosystem that enhances both administrative efficiency and student life.