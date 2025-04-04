SpaceBasic Acquires CAMPUS to Expand AI-Driven University Automation The strategic acquisition will enable SpaceBasic to offer a fully integrated and connected campus experience, combining hostel operations with real-time student engagement tools.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SpaceBasic Team

B2B SaaS firm SpaceBasic, a leading AI-powered student housing automation platform, has announced the acquisition of CAMPUS, a technology platform that automates attendance and streamlines student check-ins.

The strategic acquisition will enable SpaceBasic to offer a fully integrated and connected campus experience, combining hostel operations with real-time student engagement tools.

With a presence in over 80 universities across India and Southeast Asia, SpaceBasic currently empowers more than 400,000 users. The platform automates key student housing operations including room allocation, digital cafeteria management, IoT-enabled smart ID access, payments, maintenance tracking, and asset management. This acquisition marks a significant step toward expanding its intelligent campus solutions.

"Universities today need more than just software—they need intelligent, connected systems that make campus life effortless," said Madhavi Shankar, CEO and Co-founder of SpaceBasic. "Integrating CAMPUS into our ecosystem accelerates our growth and reinforces our vision of building smarter, more connected educational institutions."

Founded in 2021 by Shahid M and Siva Sai during their college days, CAMPUS was built to simplify attendance and access management. Today, it serves over 10,000 students daily, offering QR, RFID, and facial recognition-based check-ins, along with smart attendance tracking and digital student IDs. CAMPUS has enabled universities to eliminate manual processes and adopt a data-driven approach to student engagement.

"We founded CAMPUS to help institutions reduce manual tasks and make data-driven decisions effortlessly," said Siva Sai, Co-founder of CAMPUS. "With SpaceBasic, we are expanding our reach and enhancing our technological capabilities."

SpaceBasic's existing partnerships include premier institutions like IIM, O.P. Jindal, D.Y. Patil University, Shoolini University, and Chanakya University. With a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, its partner institutions have reported a 5x boost in operational efficiency and a 3x reduction in resource wastage. The company recently expanded into Malaysia and plans to grow further across Southeast Asia, backed by this acquisition.

Together, SpaceBasic and CAMPUS aim to redefine the way educational institutions operate, by offering a comprehensive, smart campus ecosystem that enhances both administrative efficiency and student life.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

AMD To Strengthen Its Data Centre Business In India

Our data center growth in India, in particular, is propelled by increasing market share among the top three hyperscalers, says Jaya Jagadish, country head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business Process

How I Automated 50% of My Business Tasks and Scaled Without Hiring More Employees

Discover how automation helped us streamline processes, improve efficiency by 50% and scale without hiring extra employees.

By Kartik Ahuja
Finance

The State Plate Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Antler India

The platform will use the investment to grow their private label and build a range of high quality and affordable products liked by the masses in the country

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

Stop Selling and Start Solving — These are the Secrets to Closing More Deals

Throughout my journey, I've discovered that effective selling isn't about slick pitches — it's about understanding problems first and solving them with trust.

By Alykhan Jetha