Specialized Tech Roles Hiring in Telecom Sector Rise Amid Move to 5G, Cloud RF Engineer, Network Security Analyst, Field Technical Engineer, DevOps Engineer, and Cloud Network Engineer are some leading roles in demand

By Ayushman Baruah

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Hiring of specialized tech roles in the telecom sector is seeing a surge amid the shift towards 5G networks, cloud-native architecture, enhanced cyber resilience, and the move towards the New Telecom Policy 2025.

The Indian telecom sector continues its stable trajectory in workforce demand, with 45 per cent freshers hiring intent projected for the first half of 2025, according to the TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report (January–June 2025).

While the sector witnessed a marginal decline from the 48 per cent freshers hiring intent reported in the previous half-year (July–December 2024), the momentum remains robust, driven by demand for specialized roles, the report said.

Freshers can find varied opportunities in the sector but with domain-specific skills, particularly in network security, cloud computing, and DevOps. Certifications in RF Wireless Engineering, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Network Architecture have become increasingly relevant. Essential tech tools like project management software and task tracking platforms are also considered vital by employers to streamline complex network deployment and management functions.

"Though the sector is expanding, employers are not just hiring to scale operations. They wish to future-proof their networks with specialized talent. This is where freshers with targeted certifications in RF, cybersecurity, and cloud ecosystems stand out. We are also seeing telecom roles blend with IT and data functions, creating hybrid job profiles that didn't exist a few years ago. It's a signal for academic institutions to realign curriculum and for aspirants to skill up with agility," said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech.

The surge in demand for niche tech skills in the telecom sector comes in the backdrop of the government's plans to boost telecom products exports, with a focus on achieving universal connectivity and creating one million new jobs by 2030. The New Telecom Policy 2025 is currently being finalised by the Ministry of Communications in consultation with stakeholders, outlining a roadmap to transform India's telecom and digital infrastructure over the next five years, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Earlier this week, the government has also paved the way for licence-free use of a portion of the key 6 GHz spectrum. The band is crucial for providing high speed WiFi and is likely to benefit next-gen gadget companies that require high internet speeds.

Tarun Chhabra, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Nokia India said that it's important to recognise how telecom has become a powerful force for economic progress and social inclusion in India.

"From the first GSM call in 1995 to becoming the second-largest 5G market globally, India's digital journey has been extraordinary. Today, high-speed mobile connectivity is reshaping industries, empowering rural communities, and accelerating gender inclusion. With 5G rollouts and a future powered by 5G-Advanced and 6G, India is poised to lead the next wave of digital innovation," said Chhabra.

"As India's telecom sector connects around 1.2 billion subscribers and expands 5G coverage to about 99.6 per cent districts, it has become a powerful catalyst for digital inclusion and economic empowerment. The rollout of affordable mobile services and data plans, spearheaded by both private and public telecom operators, has brought internet access within the reach for millions of citizens, especially in the rural areas where the digital divide is higher," said Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

