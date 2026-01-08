Capital infusion to accelerate AI-powered industrial reliability and performance agents, enabling predictive, diagnostic, and prescriptive intelligence across complex industrial assets

Bengaluru-based industrial AI startup Spector.ai has raised INR 58 crore (about USD 6.7 million) in a new funding round led by IvyCap Ventures, with participation from strategic investors based in the US.

The company said the funds will be used to speed up product development, expand deployments with global enterprise customers, and strengthen its AI, knowledge-graph and agent-based capabilities focused on industrial reliability and operational performance.

Founded to address the increasing complexity of asset-intensive industrial operations, Spector.ai builds AI-powered reliability and performance agents for sectors including oil and gas, chemicals, manufacturing, utilities and automotive. Its platform combines industrial domain knowledge with equipment-level intelligence, diagnostics, root-cause analysis and prescriptive insights.

These tools are designed to help reliability engineers and operations teams move beyond siloed monitoring systems and adopt more proactive, data-driven approaches. By doing so, enterprises can work to prevent equipment failures, improve uptime, optimise throughput and energy efficiency, and reduce lifecycle costs of critical assets.

Spector.ai is headquartered in the US and has a significant engineering base in India. The company said its technology integrates with existing industrial systems and focuses on delivering predictive, diagnostic and prescriptive intelligence at scale for large industrial enterprises.