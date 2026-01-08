Spector.ai Raises INR 58 Cr Funding Led by IvyCap Ventures Capital infusion to accelerate AI-powered industrial reliability and performance agents, enabling predictive, diagnostic, and prescriptive intelligence across complex industrial assets

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prashant Nedungadi, Founder & CEO, Spector.ai

Bengaluru-based industrial AI startup Spector.ai has raised INR 58 crore (about USD 6.7 million) in a new funding round led by IvyCap Ventures, with participation from strategic investors based in the US.

The company said the funds will be used to speed up product development, expand deployments with global enterprise customers, and strengthen its AI, knowledge-graph and agent-based capabilities focused on industrial reliability and operational performance.

Founded to address the increasing complexity of asset-intensive industrial operations, Spector.ai builds AI-powered reliability and performance agents for sectors including oil and gas, chemicals, manufacturing, utilities and automotive. Its platform combines industrial domain knowledge with equipment-level intelligence, diagnostics, root-cause analysis and prescriptive insights.

These tools are designed to help reliability engineers and operations teams move beyond siloed monitoring systems and adopt more proactive, data-driven approaches. By doing so, enterprises can work to prevent equipment failures, improve uptime, optimise throughput and energy efficiency, and reduce lifecycle costs of critical assets.

Spector.ai is headquartered in the US and has a significant engineering base in India. The company said its technology integrates with existing industrial systems and focuses on delivering predictive, diagnostic and prescriptive intelligence at scale for large industrial enterprises.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae