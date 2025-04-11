The funds will be used to enhance the platform's product roadmap, strengthen its proprietary Ved Vyas AI engine, and expand its language offerings beyond English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Interactive spiritual-tech platform AskMyGuru has raised USD 1.2 million in a seed funding round led by interactive media and gaming VC fund Lumikai, which contributed USD 800,000.

The round also saw participation from M-League and angel investors, including Amarnath Thombre, ex-CEO of Match Group Americas.

The funds will be used to enhance the platform's product roadmap, strengthen its proprietary Ved Vyas AI engine, and expand its language offerings beyond English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. "We're building a new genre of interactive spiritual-tech, rooted in Indic wisdom and amplified by cutting-edge technology," said Co-founder Krishna Mohan Vedula.

Founded in 2025 by Krishna Mohan Vedula and Vivek Sadamate, AskMyGuru seeks to transform traditional spirituality and astrology using AI, gamification, and Vedic knowledge systems. The platform delivers immersive spiritual journeys, guiding users across life domains like relationships, career, and finance, while also enabling gurus to earn sustainably.

AskMyGuru embodies what it calls "Systems of Play"—disrupting legacy spiritual services with engaging, interactive digital experiences. It aims to create meaningful user-guru connections and position itself as a culturally rooted yet globally scalable platform. With offerings that may compete with players like Astrosage and Astrotalk, AskMyGuru is carving out a unique space in the emerging spiritual-tech landscape.

Lumikai's backing reinforces the growing convergence of technology, culture, and interactivity, with the fund having supported ventures like Bombay Play, Studio Sirah, and Mayhem Studios.