Spiritual-tech Platform AskMyGuru Raises USD 1.2 Mn Funding Led by Lumikai The funds will be used to enhance the platform's product roadmap, strengthen its proprietary Ved Vyas AI engine, and expand its language offerings beyond English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Krishna Mohan Vedula & Vivek Sadamate, Co-founders of AskMyGuru|LinkedIn

Interactive spiritual-tech platform AskMyGuru has raised USD 1.2 million in a seed funding round led by interactive media and gaming VC fund Lumikai, which contributed USD 800,000.

The round also saw participation from M-League and angel investors, including Amarnath Thombre, ex-CEO of Match Group Americas.

The funds will be used to enhance the platform's product roadmap, strengthen its proprietary Ved Vyas AI engine, and expand its language offerings beyond English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. "We're building a new genre of interactive spiritual-tech, rooted in Indic wisdom and amplified by cutting-edge technology," said Co-founder Krishna Mohan Vedula.

Founded in 2025 by Krishna Mohan Vedula and Vivek Sadamate, AskMyGuru seeks to transform traditional spirituality and astrology using AI, gamification, and Vedic knowledge systems. The platform delivers immersive spiritual journeys, guiding users across life domains like relationships, career, and finance, while also enabling gurus to earn sustainably.

AskMyGuru embodies what it calls "Systems of Play"—disrupting legacy spiritual services with engaging, interactive digital experiences. It aims to create meaningful user-guru connections and position itself as a culturally rooted yet globally scalable platform. With offerings that may compete with players like Astrosage and Astrotalk, AskMyGuru is carving out a unique space in the emerging spiritual-tech landscape.

Lumikai's backing reinforces the growing convergence of technology, culture, and interactivity, with the fund having supported ventures like Bombay Play, Studio Sirah, and Mayhem Studios.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Indian Electronics Sector Buoyant as U.S. Imposes 145% Tariff on Chinese Goods

This 90-day pause came as a result of India's calibrated approach to bilateral negotiations. While India opted for diplomatic dialogue, China and the U.S. chose a more confrontational path

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Ivana Johnston
News and Trends

Bower School of Entrepreneurship Raises INR 11.5 Cr Funding

The funds will support an AI-powered course builder, forge new industry partnerships, and establish physical campuses across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

3 Hard-Earned Lessons From a Former Google Engineer Who Risked Everything on a Wild Brain Tech Device

Jonathan Berent, CEO of NextSense, Inc., transformed from corporate engineer to entrepreneur by developing brain-monitoring earbuds that enhance sleep.

By Jon Bier
News and Trends

Stanford Flags Key Gaps in India's AI Journey Despite Rapid Growth

In 2024, India has emerged as the second-largest contributor to AI-related GitHub projects, accounting for 19.9% of global contributions, trailing only the US (23.4 %) and ahead of Europe (19.5 %)

By Entrepreneur Staff