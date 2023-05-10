SquareX Raises $6 Million In Seed Funding

The fund raised will be utilized on R&D-engineering and go-to-market

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

SquareX has raised $ 6 million in a seed round led by Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia. It will use the funds raised on R&D-engineering and go-to-market. SquareX is addressing this problem by engineering a cybersecurity product from the ground-up, purpose-built to tackle the current generation of threats.

"We are driven by our vision to create a digital world where users can embrace the full potential of the internet, unburdened by the ever-growing threats that lurk beneath the surface. We want to enable users to envision a digital landscape where users can confidently engage with the internet without the fear of threats and attacks or having their personal information exposed. We believe that a safer internet experience is not only possible but essential, and SquareX is dedicated to making it a reality for everyone," Vivek Ramachandran, founder, SquareX.

By providing an unparalleled web browsing user experience without compromising security, SquareX aims to become the new gold standard in consumer cybersecurity products, making the internet a safer place for everyone. SquareX welcomed its first set of users in early March this year, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Every cyber security solution out there is only probabilistically successful in protecting internet users, which is not of much comfort if they get hacked and lose money. SquareX is the first solution we've seen that takes a 100% protection approach – where irrespective of how new and sophisticated the attack is, it has no chance to infect users. This is the future we think all internet users deserve," Anandamoy Roychowdhary, partner surge, Sequoia Southeast Asia.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

