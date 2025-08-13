StampMyVisa Acquires Travel Tech Startup Teleport Teleport has been backed by well-known entrepreneurs including Kunal Shah of CRED, Vidit Aatrey of Meesho, and Phanindra Sama of RedBus.

[L-R] Founders of StampMyVisa & Teleport

StampMyVisa, a B2B visa platform, has announced the acquisition of Teleport, a travel technology startup with a strong footprint in South India. Teleport has been backed by well-known entrepreneurs including Kunal Shah of CRED, Vidit Aatrey of Meesho, and Phanindra Sama of RedBus.

The acquisition is aimed at combining Teleport's youth-focused, digital-first approach with StampMyVisa's operational expertise and deep business network. The move is expected to boost StampMyVisa's position as a leader in digital visa services and expand its reach in South India and Southeast Asia.

Rahul Borude, Co-founder and CEO of StampMyVisa, said, "This moment feels like coming full circle from being part of CRED's early team to now acquiring a startup backed by Kunal Shah. Teleport has built a loyal user base and strong brand affinity among young Indian travelers. With this acquisition, we are bringing together the best of both worlds: Teleport's consumer innovation and StampMyVisa's scalable visa infrastructure."

Teleport Founder Nikita Dresswala stated, "We built Teleport to reimagine global travel for new-age independent Indian explorers. In StampMyVisa, we have found the right partner to scale this mission. With their business strength and visa expertise, we are set to create the most seamless and trusted visa experience in the country."

Founded in 2023, StampMyVisa uses artificial intelligence to simplify and automate visa operations for travel agents, corporates, online travel agencies, and MICE operators. The company reports a 99.5 percent visa success rate and has processed more than 50,000 applications within six months.

Co-founder Pravin Wadekar, with over 15 years of experience in visa and immigration, leads large-scale operations and partnerships. Chief Financial Officer Dhaval Mehta, formerly with Jupiter, has contributed to the company's growth strategy and fundraising plans.

StampMyVisa has also developed an API infrastructure called Konveyor, allowing travel platforms, banks, and fintech firms to integrate visa services directly into their products.
