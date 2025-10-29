The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

StampMyVisa Raises INR 4 Cr Funding Led by Unicorn India Ventures

B2B visa processing platform StampMyVisa (SMV) has secured INR 4 crore in a bridge funding round led by existing investor Unicorn India Ventures (UIV).

The capital infusion will be directed towards scaling growth, marketing initiatives, and integrating Teleport, the travel tech startup recently acquired by SMV, to strengthen its footprint in South India.

Unicorn India Ventures had earlier invested INR 6.6 crore in the startup during its seed round last year. The new round will help SMV reach key business milestones before it seeks a larger Series A round in the next financial year.

Founded in 2017 by Rahul Borude, Pravin Wadekar, and Amey Anekar, the Mumbai-based platform simplifies visa processing for travel agents, corporates, and online travel agencies through AI-powered solutions covering more than 80 countries.

Its products include SMV Insure, which offers protection against visa rejections, and SMV Global, an eSIM service providing affordable international connectivity.

SMV aims to process 80 percent of visa applications within five minutes, significantly faster than the industry average of two days. The startup also plans to expand into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets and develop fintech infrastructure offering embedded credit and payment tools for small and medium businesses.

In the past six months, SMV claims to have reported fourfold revenue growth, processed over 75,000 visas, and maintained a 99.5 percent success rate.

The firm competes with Atlys, Visa2Fly, and StampThePassport in the visa technology space.

Satark AI Secures Pre-Seed Funding from Infynno Solutions

Ahmedabad-based cybersecurity startup Satark AI has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from Infynno Solutions on convertible notes capped at USD 3 million.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate the development of its autonomous cyber leadership infrastructure, an artificial intelligence-driven layer designed to support Chief Information Security Officers and governance teams.

Founded in June 2025 by Rutvij Vora, Hitaishu Vora, and Kaivashin Sethna, Satark AI focuses on replicating and enhancing CISO-level decision making. Its platform connects with existing security tools and frameworks to provide continuous governance, compliance, and risk management, while maintaining human oversight.

As per the startup, its platform operates through a network of intelligent agents managing policy, risk, compliance, threat, and governance functions. These agents deliver real-time oversight and strategic recommendations with human-in-the-loop checkpoints to ensure transparency and accountability.

Satark AI claims to have already onboarded early customers and forged partnerships in India, Spain, and UK. The company aims to strengthen its research and engineering teams and expand its global enterprise footprint.