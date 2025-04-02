The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Stance Health Secures USD 1 Mn Pre-Seed Funding

Stance Health, a pioneering musculoskeletal (MSK) care startup, has raised USD 1 million in pre-seed funding to enhance its tech-driven, structured MSK care model in India.

The round was led by General Catalyst, with participation from Antler, DEVC, EX Capital (founders of Sword Health), and angel investors such as Swiggy's co-founders Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, along with Onsurity co-founder Kulin Shah.

The funds will be used to develop Stance Health's proprietary technology platform, expand its multidisciplinary MSK centers across Bengaluru and other key cities, and scale its rehabilitation framework. "Musculoskeletal care in India has been highly fragmented, making it difficult for patients to access effective treatments," said Rohit Arora, Co-founder and CEO. "With this funding, we can leverage technology to standardize care and improve patient outcomes nationwide."

Founded by Rohit Arora and Ninad Karandikar, Stance Health integrates medical expertise, AI-driven diagnostics, and rehabilitation services into an omnichannel care system. Its structured recovery process—Reassess, Restore, Reignite—ensures a data-backed approach to long-term MSK health. Having conducted over 12,000 sessions in just eight months, Stance Health is now focused on expanding access to high-quality, technology-driven MSK care across India.

Argos Watches Raises INR 6.5 Cr in Angel Round

Argos Watches, a homegrown luxury watch brand, has raised INR 6.5 crore in an angel funding round at a valuation of INR 45 crore from high-net-worth Indian investors. The investment fuels Argos' mission to revolutionise Indian horology with precision-engineered timepieces.

The funds will be utilised to accelerate product development, enhance brand awareness, and expand the company's digital presence. To mark this milestone, Argos has launched Olympus, India's first mechanical watch featuring a power reserve indicator. Designed for collectors and enthusiasts, Olympus combines classic craftsmanship with modern mechanics and is priced between INR 8,000 and INR 20,000.

"This investment validates our vision of bringing high-quality, precision-driven mechanical watches to Indian consumers," said M Channiwala, Founder of Argos Watches. "With strong investor backing, we aim to scale operations and push the boundaries of Indian watchmaking."

Founded to challenge Swiss dominance in the luxury watch space, Argos Watches follows a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, ensuring quality and exclusivity through its website. With India's luxury watch market surpassing INR 10,000 crore, Argos is poised for rapid growth, catering to a rising demand for premium, homegrown mechanical timepieces.

YatriKart Bags Undisclosed Funds, Eyes USD 10 Mn VC Round

YatriKart, India's leading 'Retail-on-the-Go' convenience ecosystem, has secured an undisclosed strategic investment from MMG Group, a key partner of McDonald's and Coca-Cola India, at a valuation of INR 100 crore. The deal strengthens YatriKart's position in the transit retail sector as it prepares for a USD 10 million venture capital funding round.

The investment will be utilised to expand YatriKart's Franchise Network under FOCO (Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated) and FOFO (Franchise-Owned, Franchise-Operated) models, enhance its tech infrastructure, and streamline its supply chain with the 'Quick Commerce for Transit' app. The company aims to deploy over 5,000 smart kiosks and stores across metro hubs, railway stations, highways, and airports.

Founded in Indore by Gaurav Rana and Shivangee Sharma, YatriKart is a tech-enabled transit retail chain focused on empowering hawkers and small retailers at high-footfall transit locations. The platform enables merchants to scale operations while providing travelers with seamless access to essential goods and services.

"MMG's expertise in growing global brands in India will accelerate our mission to revolutionize transit retail in Bharat," said Gaurav Rana, Founder and CEO of YatriKart.

YatriKart's smart kiosks integrate retail with quick services like parcel drop-offs, micro-ATMs, and utility payments, offering unparalleled convenience for travelers across India.