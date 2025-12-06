You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Luxury furniture manufacturer and retailer Stanley Lifestyles Limited has appointed Abhijeet Sonar as the CEO of Stanley Retail Limited. The company announced the leadership change as part of its effort to strengthen its position in the Indian luxury furniture market.

Sonar brings more than 27 years of experience across luxury, hospitality, aviation, automotive and lifestyle sectors. He has worked with several well known global brands and has led major transformation and growth initiatives throughout his career.

Sharing his thoughts on the appointment, Sonar said, "Thrilled to announce that last month I took on the position of Chief Executive Officer at Stanley Retail Ltd. Stepping into this role is both an honour and a responsibility. It marks the beginning of a mission to accelerate the growth of one of India's most respected luxury brands and shape it into a world class luxury house with global standards and ambition."

He added that he spent the past few weeks engaging with Founder and Chairman Sunil Suresh and Co Founder Shubha Sunil. According to him, their clarity and passion built over 30 years reinforced his confidence in Stanley's long term potential. Sonar said his leadership approach was centred on purpose, people and performance. He explained, "Luxury is a craft, growth is a system, and equity is an outcome."

Sonar said his immediate priorities include strengthening design and craftsmanship capabilities and empowering retail, manufacturing and customer experience teams. He noted that disciplined financial ownership, operational excellence and long term value creation would guide future decisions.

Before joining Stanley Retail, Sonar led the India and SAARC business at Hansgrohe Group where he contributed to significant growth for the Axor brand. At Villeroy and Boch, he played a key role in retail recovery and helped expand the brand's presence to 27 premium showrooms. His earlier leadership at Audi Mumbai included successful market entry strategies and high performing sales outcomes. His foundation was shaped through roles in Intercontinental, THANKS and Jet Airways, where he received Presidential Medals from both India and US.

The company said the appointment reinforces its leadership vision as it continues to expand operations and build a luxury ecosystem rooted in Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design.