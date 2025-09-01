With this acquisition, Star Localmart plans expansion across five states, targeting 3,000 stores by 2030, with a revenue goal of INR 5,000 crore in the next five years.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Star Localmart, the retail arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has acquired Bengaluru-based retail chain DusMinute for an undisclosed sum, expanding its footprint in India's growing retail sector.

With this acquisition, Star Localmart's store count rises to 170, reinforcing its focus on tier-II to tier-VI towns where it offers modern supermarket formats to rural and semi-urban consumers. The company has outlined expansion plans across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with an aim to reach 3,000 stores by 2030 and generate revenues of INR 5,000 crore within the next five years.

DusMinute currently operates 40 outlets inside gated residential complexes. Its model combines in-community stores with app-based doorstep delivery of groceries, fruits, vegetables and household products. This hyperlocal approach complements Star Localmart's strategy of bringing affordable and convenient retail services to diverse communities.

Founded in 2020, Star Localmart already runs over 130 stores across 50 towns in Western Maharashtra and Northern Karnataka. Each outlet stocks more than 3,000 products from national, regional and local brands. The company also highlights its role in creating jobs and offering training within the areas it operates.

DusMinute had earlier raised INR 11.5 crore in July 2023 through a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from banker Bandana Kankani, Indian Angel Network and other investors.

By combining Star Localmart's regional scale with DusMinute's hyperlocal presence, the company is seeking to deepen consumer connections and strengthen its position in India's competitive retail landscape.