On Friday, multinational coffee chain Starbucks announced it was discontinuing its NFT reward program for customers which let them earn and buy digital collectable stamps for "what comes next as we continue to evolve the program."

According to the official statement, Starbucks' "Odyssey Beta program" will conclude on March 31.

In September 2022, the company announced its digital collectable stamps as an NFT for U.S. members to create an accessible Web3 community that will enable new ways to engage with members and employees. "Starbucks has always served as the Third Place, a place between home and work where you feel the warmth of connection over coffee, community and belonging. The Starbucks Odyssey experience will extend the Third Place connection to the digital world. For the first time we are connecting our Starbucks Rewards loyalty program members not just to Starbucks, but to each other," said Brady Brewer, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Starbucks.

The existing program members will see their points expire once the program closes. Unfortunately, it will not have another Benefit Selection Period which can see the points being transferred. Notably, the coffee chain will be delivering a final benefit to Odyssey members (Level 1 and higher) via email at the end of the month.

"While the Starbucks Odyssey Beta program is ending, we are excited for you to see what comes next and are grateful for your consistent engagement and feedback," the official blog also read.