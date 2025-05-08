You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elon Musk's Starlink has secured a key regulatory clearance to operate in India, marking a significant step in the country's evolving satellite broadband landscape. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Starlink for Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS), VSAT, and ISP licenses, following the company's agreement to meet India's revised security guidelines.

A government official familiar with the matter confirmed the development, told MoneyControl, "Yes, Starlink has been issued LoI by the DoT... the LoI came after it gave an undertaking to meet license conditions and security protocols under the new revised security guidelines." Final approval is expected once the company fulfils all licensing obligations.

Starlink's licensing progress comes in the wake of a broader tightening of rules for satellite internet providers in India. Just a day before the LoI was issued, the government updated norms requiring lawful interception, data localisation, gateway security clearance, and local manufacturing compliance. A source also noted that In-SPACe authorisation for Starlink will be granted shortly.

Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, addressed concerns around market disruption. "This [Starlink] mainly connects remote areas where traditional networks will be hard to reach... it is mainly for inside the home and not for mobile," he said on May 6. "People are so scared, they will take away all the market and all this stuff. That is not true... their service and hardware costs are high."

Starlink applied for its GMPCS licence in 2022 and must now establish earth station gateways to begin commercial operations. With over 6,750 satellites in orbit globally, the company offers high-speed, low-latency internet to underserved regions. As part of its India strategy, Starlink has tied up with Reliance Jio and Airtel to distribute its services, particularly targeting rural and remote zones.

However, analysts warn that steep pricing, estimated to be 10–14 times higher than existing broadband offerings, could limit widespread adoption. Experts believe Starlink's service will likely remain a premium option for small businesses and niche markets unless supported by government subsidies.