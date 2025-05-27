The initial plans may include unlimited data to attract users, with the company reportedly aiming for a subscriber base of 10 million in India

Elon Musk's satellite internet initiative, Starlink, is reportedly close to launching in India after clearing most regulatory hurdles. As per media sources, the company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), giving it preliminary approval to begin operations. Starlink plans to offer internet services at a starting price of around USD 10 (INR 850) per month—one of the lowest globally.

The initial plans may include unlimited data to attract users, with the company reportedly aiming for a subscriber base of 10 million in India.

While this low-cost approach is seen as a move to recover high upfront investments and spectrum-related expenses through rapid user acquisition, the pricing model could be impacted by regulatory recommendations. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is said to have proposed a INR 500 monthly surcharge for urban users, which would increase the cost of satellite internet relative to existing broadband and mobile networks.

Additionally, satellite service providers may face a 4 per cent adjusted gross revenue (AGR) charge, a minimum annual spectrum fee of INR 3,500 per block, and an 8 per cent licence fee, though these are still under consideration.

Starlink appears committed to maintaining low consumer pricing, particularly to target India's rural and underserved regions.

Globally, Starlink's services are far more expensive; for example, in the United States, its residential plan starts at USD 80 (INR 6,800) per month, with a one-time equipment fee of USD 349 (INR 29,700). The company also offers mobile-friendly Roam plans, beginning at USD 50 (INR 4,200) for 50GB of data, with additional hardware costs.