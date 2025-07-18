Startup Policy Forum Launches Centre to Support IPO-Bound Startups With nearly 40 startups valued at over USD 90 billion poised to go public in the coming years, CNPC aims to bridge gaps in regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and market preparedness.

By Entrepreneur Staff

The Startup Policy Forum (SPF)

The Startup Policy Forum (SPF), an alliance of over 50 emerging Indian companies, has launched the Centre for New-Age Public Companies (CNPC) to assist startups preparing for public listing. The initiative was unveiled during a high-level meeting in Mumbai, attended by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and 20 startup leaders.

With nearly 40 startups valued at over USD 90 billion poised to go public in the coming years, CNPC aims to bridge gaps in regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and market preparedness.

"India's capital markets are witnessing a structural shift, with new-age and tech-driven companies increasingly dominating IPO pipelines and investor interest," said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO of the Startup Policy Forum. "The Centre will enhance readiness and resilience of new-age companies as they enter and thrive in public markets."

CNPC will offer resources and forums for regulatory dialogue, provide training in governance and compliance, and support peer learning among founders and senior executives. It also seeks to strengthen collaboration between startups, regulators, stock exchanges, institutional investors, and policymakers.

Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange, noted "The emergence of new-age companies in the public markets is a significant evolution. Initiatives like CNPC will promote better governance, transparency, and capital market preparedness while fostering trust among retail and institutional investors."

The SPF already includes listed firms such as Swiggy, ixigo, Ather Energy, MobiKwik, and Blackbuck. Several others, including Pine Labs, Meesho, Groww, and Physics Wallah, are expected to join public markets in the near future.

The launch marks a new chapter in strengthening India's startup ecosystem through robust market integration and governance.
