StartupTN Opens Applications for TANSEED 8.0 Seed Funding Round The programme offers Support Equity linked Grants, providing up to INR 15 lakh for green technology, rural impact, and women led startups, and up to INR 10 lakh for ventures in other sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

freepik

StartupTN, the nodal agency of the Tamil Nadu government for startups and innovation, has invited applications for TANSEED 8.0, the latest round of its seed funding initiative aimed at supporting early stage ventures in the state.

The programme offers Support Equity linked Grants, providing up to INR 15 lakh for green technology, rural impact, and women led startups, and up to INR 10 lakh for ventures in other sectors.

Launched in 2021, TANSEED (Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Fund) has approved funding for 169 startups so far.

The new edition follows the near completion of sanction orders under TANSEED 7.0. From the fifth round onwards, the model allows StartupTN to take a small 3 percent support stake in beneficiary startups. Eligible founders are also enrolled in a one year accelerator programme that provides mentorship, priority access to events, and opportunities to participate in national and international delegations.

To qualify for TANSEED 8.0, startups must be registered in Tamil Nadu, listed with StartupTN, and recognised by DPIIT. They should be working on innovations with strong potential for job creation, social impact, or wealth creation. The funds can be used for prototype development, creating market ready products, or pilot production.

Entities formed through the splitting or reconstruction of existing businesses, subsidiaries or joint ventures of other companies, and Indian arms of foreign firms will not be considered for the programme.

Applications will be accepted online on the StartupTN website from December 6 to December 20, 2025. Alumni from previous editions have expanded operations and secured investments from various venture capital firms, according to the statement.
