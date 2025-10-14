Sterling Gtake Rebrands as Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Limited The strategic name change also reflects the company's expanding portfolio and its commitment to delivering integrated solutions for EV powertrains and power electronics.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Sterling Tools Limited, a leading automotive component manufacturer, announced that its subsidiary Sterling Gtake, India's leading motor controller company, has been rebranded as Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Limited.

The company said that this marks a significant milestone in its journey to become a comprehensive provider of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The strategic name change also reflects the company's expanding portfolio and its commitment to delivering integrated solutions for EV powertrains and power electronics.

Anil Aggarwal, Chairman, Sterling Tools Limited, said, "We are proud to begin this new chapter as Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Limited. This rebranding reflects our commitment to delivering integrated EV solutions powered by global innovation and local expertise. Our exclusive partnership with Gtake remains strong, and we're excited to explore new collaborations that strengthen our leadership in the EV ecosystem. We thank our partners and customers for their continued trust and support as we work together to shape India's e-mobility future."

Back in May 2025, Sterling entered a technology licensing agreement with Advanced Electric Machines (AEM), UK, to manufacture magnet-free motors in India. In Sep 2025, the company also announced another key partnership with Landworld Technology Co. Ltd., China, for their range of on-board chargers and DC/DC converters.

According to Sterling, these collaborations are a part of Sterling's broader strategy to offer localized, high-performance solutions tailored to the Indian EV market. The company said that it continues to explore partnerships with global leaders to enhance its offerings and support the evolving needs of its customers.

A company press release noted that its exclusive relationship with Jiangsu Gtake Electric Co., Ltd. for the Indian market remains unchanged, and the partnership continues to flourish, with multiple products being developed by Gtake and localized by Sterling to meet domestic requirements.

Importantly, Sterling's exclusive relationship with Jiangsu Gtake Electric Co., Ltd. for the Indian market remains strong and unchanged. This partnership continues to flourish, with multiple products being developed by Gtake and localized by Sterling to meet domestic requirements.

The release also said that Sterling's product nameplates will now reflect its diverse technology collaborations, including those with Gtake, AEM, and Landworld, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and innovation.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Diversity

5 Ways You Can Create a More Inclusive Workplace Immediately -- and Why You Should

The more diversity you bring to your team, the greater your chances of finding groundbreaking insights and solutions.

By Frans Johansson
Marketing

Freelancers, Stop Chasing Clients — Here's How to Get Them to Come to You

Discover how to make marketing effective and manageable as a busy freelance service provider.

By Laura Briggs
News and Trends

Retail Inflation Falls Sharply to 1.54% in September, Lowest Since 2017; Food Prices Drive Decline

The sharp moderation in inflation was largely contributed by a favourable base effect as well as a general downslide in prices of staple foodstuffs such as vegetables, fruits, pulses, edible oils, cereals, eggs, and fuel and light

By Rajat Mishra
News and Trends

One Prastha Raises ₹80 crores Led by Capri Global to Accelerate Sonipat's Real Estate

According to One Prastha, Sonipat is emerging as one of the most promising micro-markets for plotted and township developments, with the partnership underscoring Capri Global's continued confidence in the growth potential of Delhi NCR's extended corridors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

Solitude Isn't Your Enemy — Here's How to Turn It Into Your Greatest Advantage

Don't rush to fill the void of loneliness with noise. Embrace the quiet, learn from it and let it shape you into a more resilient, focused and effective leader.

By Aytekin Tank