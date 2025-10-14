The strategic name change also reflects the company's expanding portfolio and its commitment to delivering integrated solutions for EV powertrains and power electronics.

Sterling Tools Limited, a leading automotive component manufacturer, announced that its subsidiary Sterling Gtake, India's leading motor controller company, has been rebranded as Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Limited.

The company said that this marks a significant milestone in its journey to become a comprehensive provider of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The strategic name change also reflects the company's expanding portfolio and its commitment to delivering integrated solutions for EV powertrains and power electronics.

Anil Aggarwal, Chairman, Sterling Tools Limited, said, "We are proud to begin this new chapter as Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Limited. This rebranding reflects our commitment to delivering integrated EV solutions powered by global innovation and local expertise. Our exclusive partnership with Gtake remains strong, and we're excited to explore new collaborations that strengthen our leadership in the EV ecosystem. We thank our partners and customers for their continued trust and support as we work together to shape India's e-mobility future."

Back in May 2025, Sterling entered a technology licensing agreement with Advanced Electric Machines (AEM), UK, to manufacture magnet-free motors in India. In Sep 2025, the company also announced another key partnership with Landworld Technology Co. Ltd., China, for their range of on-board chargers and DC/DC converters.

According to Sterling, these collaborations are a part of Sterling's broader strategy to offer localized, high-performance solutions tailored to the Indian EV market. The company said that it continues to explore partnerships with global leaders to enhance its offerings and support the evolving needs of its customers.

Importantly, Sterling's exclusive relationship with Jiangsu Gtake Electric Co., Ltd. for the Indian market remains strong and unchanged. This partnership continues to flourish, with multiple products being developed by Gtake and localized by Sterling to meet domestic requirements.

The release also said that Sterling's product nameplates will now reflect its diverse technology collaborations, including those with Gtake, AEM, and Landworld, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and innovation.