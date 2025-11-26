Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some things in life can never be forgotten, and one such horrific night that Indians witnessed was on the night of November 26, 2008, in Mumbai. The city of dreams, that never sleeps, did not sleep for all the sad reasons as it witnessed loss, courage, heartbreak and the kind of resilience that rewrites the identity of a city.

Bollywood has revisited the night that permanently changed Mumbai, from the streets of Colaba to the corridors of the Taj and Oberoi. There are some movies made that depict the grief, loss, bravery and unwavering spirit of 26/11. The incident had injected fear among all the Mumbaikars and the rest of the country. Over the years, Indian filmmakers have tried to bring to the big screens the human stories buried beneath the smoke and chaos. These films aren't just retellings of a tragedy; they're tributes to the spirit of Mumbai and the people who held it together.

Here are the films that have kept the memory of 26/11 alive, each in their own powerful way.

The Attacks of 26/11 (2013)

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Producer: Parag Sanghvi

Cast: Nana Patekar, Sanjeev Jaiswal

One of the first films to attempt to recreate the events of that horrific night was The Attacks of 26/11, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The Joint Commissioner Rakesh Maria, who oversaw the investigation at the time, is played by the versatile actor Nana Patekar, who gives a powerful performance that stays with you. The movie is a documentary-style storytelling that concentrates on the chronology of events, from the terrorists' arrival to Ajmal Kasab's eventual capture. It captures the bravery of the night through the eyes of a police officer who had no time to process feelings. It emphasizes the attack's calculated brutality, chaos and helplessness.

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

Director: Anthony Maras

Producers: Basil Iwanyk, Gary Hamilton, Mike Gabrawy, among others

Cast: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi

Based on true stories and the documentary Surviving Mumbai, Hotel Mumbai highlights the tenacity of the employees and visitors at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on a global scale. Chef Hemant Oberoi, played by Anupam Kher, is a culinary legend who prioritized the safety of his team over himself. Dev Patel portrays a hotel employee whose bravery and fear reflect the experiences of innumerable unsung heroes. There is no sensationalism in the movie, exactly as it doesn't require. It humanizes, demonstrating how common people choose compassion over fear when faced with horror.

Phantom (2015)

Director: Kabir Khan

Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Julie Debbas

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif

To be precise, Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Phantom is not a recreation of the attack; however, the film is inspired by 26/11 and depicts a similar tale of retaliation. Saif Ali Khan stars as a former soldier on a secret mission to take out the masterminds behind the attack. Kabir Khan merges espionage with patriotism, framing the movie as a thriller that captures the anger and frustration that most Indians felt after 26/11. It is not a retelling of the tragedy; instead, it's a filmic answer to the question: "What if justice could go beyond borders?"

Taj Mahal (2015)

Director: Nicolas Saada

Producers: Saïd Ben Saïd

Cast: Stacy Martin, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing

Taj Mahal is a French film based on the 26/11 attacks, following a young woman trapped alone in her hotel room at the Taj during the assault. The movie opts for silence, fear and emotional claustrophobia rather than big action set pieces. It brings forward the perspective of those who spent the night hiding, not knowing whether the next gunshot meant life or death. Though it is made with an international crew, the film adds another layer to the global impact of 26/11.

Major (2022)

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Producers: Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures, A+S Movies

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Sai Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi

One of the most heartfelt films inspired by 26/11 is Major. The film tells the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the brave NSG commando who sacrificed his life at the Taj. The talented actor Adivi Sesh plays the lead role in the film. He is also the one who co-wrote this film, filling it with deep respect and emotion while bringing authenticity to the story. The film takes us to Sandeep's childhood, his dreams, his bravery and finally the operation where he said the words now etched in history: "Don't come up, I'll handle them." Major is a celebration of a soldier's life and a reminder of the personal cost of national bravery.

In the End…

Cinema can never capture the fullness of the pain of 26/11; neither can it recreate the courage that unfolded in real time. According to Wikipedia, around 175 people lost their lives, including 9 attackers, and over 300 were injured. Although no one can ever imagine or feel the pain of the people and families that were involved in this, these films do ensure that we never forget. They remind us of the humanity of the people involved closely, be it the hotel staff who refused to abandon their guests, or the police officers who ran toward gunfire, or the commandos who fought till their last breath, and the ordinary citizens who helped strangers like family.

Every story told onscreen is a small flame, keeping alive the memory of a night that tried to break Mumbai but instead showed its unshakable heart.