Strategies To Boost India's Global Skills Proficiency And Employability Of Today's Graduates

Universities are seen as engines of social transformation and wealth creation in knowledge-based economies. With expanding global demand for skills, the Indian IT services sector is continually searching for skilled graduates. As a result, governments plan and implement strategic programs to enhance the quality of higher education teaching to meet the growing industry-academia skill gap in the Indian workforce.

Employable skills are essential for professionals and constantly improving and upgrading oneself to compete and thrive in today's workforce. As a result, skilling, upskilling and reskilling can be viewed as components of the concept of 'sustainable employability', which has a long lifecycle and numerous stakeholders. The link between higher education and the workforce is changing. Helping graduates acquire the skills required by businesses today, thereby boosting the employability of today's graduates, is vital. Here is a breakdown of some of the most innovative strategies for increasing India's global skills proficiency and employability.

Making the most of the gig economy

The gig economy must be better leveraged because it is already a part of the mainstream workforce. The gig economy will be the leading source of new jobs. According to the most recent report, the gig economy could provide up to 90 million jobs (about 30 per cent of India's non-farm employment). According to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study, this could contribute up to 1.25 per cent of India's GDP.

Inculcate experiential learning

Experiential learning engages learners' attention, allowing them to engage with rather than receive information. Project-based and team-based learning are used in progressive institutions to engage students. In certain nations, apprenticeship programs provide comprehensive experience learning to large groups of young people. Workplace experiential tactics range from boardroom design thinking to simulation training tools for more technical jobs. This learning strategy can provide students with real-world experiences and an in-depth understanding of new and advanced technology developments.

Emphasis on learning programs

As the world becomes increasingly competitive, graduates and professionals need skills that set them apart from their peers. Learning programs can help professionals acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's market. There are a variety of learning programs available, and each one has its strengths and benefits. They were seeking and participating in skill development programs today that teach people how to efficiently prepare themselves for today's unpredictable and evolving work landscape. These candidates easily outperform other applicants thanks to their subject-specific skills and field knowledge.

Training programs for women

Instead of allowing digital disruptions to alienate women from the workforce entirely, reskilling can offer them a competitive edge in challenging times and can significantly expedite the pace of building sustainable diversity in organizations. Reskilling can defy the odds and open new opportunities for women, particularly in tech. Upskilling and reskilling is also innovative method for re-engaging women in the workforce who have taken a professional break.

Training programs and certification courses geared toward women looking to re-enter the industry can have a significant impact. Women should also be provided additional resources and flexibility to help them master new skills without becoming overburdened. Corporates should take advantage of untapped female talent and guarantee that women are not losing jobs disproportionately by intensifying their efforts in reskilling during the upcoming years. Simultaneously, focusing on upskilling initiatives can equip promising female employees with the abilities they'll need to be leaders in the new digital era.