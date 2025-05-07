Studio Blo Appoints Shekhar Kapur as Chairperson of AI Ethics & Creative Stewardship As Chairperson, Kapur will guide the studio in deploying AI ethically while fostering artistic experimentation.

Shekhar Kapur

Studio Blo, the next-generation AI-driven content studio, has announced the appointment of renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as Chairperson of its newly formed Board of AI Ethics & Creative Stewardship. This strategic move underscores the studio's commitment to responsible innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence, creativity, culture, and ethics.

Kapur, recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the President of India, brings with him a legacy of cinematic brilliance through acclaimed works such as Elizabeth, Bandit Queen, and Mr. India. With accolades including a BAFTA Award, a National Film Award, and a Golden Globe nomination, Kapur is celebrated for his emotionally resonant storytelling and visionary style—qualities that align with Studio Blo's mission to redefine cinematic boundaries.

As Chairperson, Kapur will guide the studio in deploying AI ethically while fostering artistic experimentation. "AI is not here to replicate the past—it's here to create entirely new forms of cinematic expression," said Kapur. "I believe AI films will soon stand as a genre of their own, unbound by traditional definitions of cinema. Studio Blo is doing some of the most cutting-edge work I've seen globally, and I'm excited to shape a future where imagination is limitless, and technology is the brush."

Studio Blo, known for fusing traditional filmmaking with AI-powered workflows, has gained recognition at international AI film festivals and counts major collaborators including Warner Music, YRF Films, Dentsu, and Nykaa. Its team comprises award-winning creatives from advertising and film, with experience at top studios like DNeg and MPC.

Dipankar Mukherjee, Co-founder and CEO of Studio Blo, stated, "Shekhar Kapur's association is both an honour and a powerful validation of our vision to disrupt content production and filmmaking through AI. His mentorship will guide our global expansion and help us invent a bold new grammar of storytelling—where AI becomes a co-creator rather than just a tool."

Kapur's appointment marks a pivotal step for Studio Blo as it leads a global movement toward ethical and imaginative AI filmmaking.
