Stylework Secures ₹30 Cr Funding Led by Equentis The company is backed by investors including Capri Global Holdings, SCIF Fund, We Founder Circle, Inflection Point Ventures, Ah Ventures, and BizdateUp.

Stylework, a SaaS-based co-working/managed workspace aggregator, has secured Pre-series B funding at a cap pre-money valuation of INR 250 Cr, following the first close of INR 10 crore led by Equentis Angel Fund, with participation from Karekeba Ventures/Cogniphy AIF Fund alongside investments from earlier investors, Lets Venture Fund, MoneyVyapaar, HNIs, and other strategic investors.

Stylework has said that it plans to deploy the newly secured funding towards technology enhancement, market expansion, and hiring key leadership across different roles. It said that the funds will be strategically utilized to drive technology for an AI-driven marketplace for operators, clients, and channel partners, led workspace ecosystem, predictive analytics, and utilization to cost comparable dashboards, and to fuel other growth

Sparsh Khandelwal, Founder and CEO of Stylework, said, "We're witnessing a fundamental transformation in how the India Workspace Market is evolving and will unfold itself to a roaring USD 10 billion flex portfolio in the coming 2-3 years. Our aggregator model creates unparalleled value for corporates seeking flexibility, cost optimization, and nationwide optimized workspace portfolio management through a Master Service Agreement."

According to Stylework, it has maintained profitability while achieving INR 280 crore Annualized GMV, and more than 70,000 seats sold, while expanding its network to 125+ cities. The company is backed by investors including Capri Global Holdings, SCIF Fund, We Founder Circle, Inflection Point Ventures, Ah Ventures, and BizdateUp.

"The flexible workspace sector in India is at an inflection point, driven by evolving enterprise needs and the shift towards managed and serviced workspace models. We believe Stylework is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this transformation through its strong technology backbone, robust partner network, and profitable growth trajectory," said Manish Goel, Founder and MD, Equentis Wealth. "Our investment underscores our confidence in Stylework's vision to redefine the future of workspaces in India."
