Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (SCIL) has successfully completed its acquisition of Germany-based Heubach Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sudarshan Europe B.V. The acquisition, structured as a combination of an asset and share deal, marks a transformative step for SCIL, positioning it as a global leader in the pigment industry.

The merger integrates SCIL's operational expertise with Heubach's advanced technological capabilities, creating a robust portfolio that spans 19 international sites. This strategic move strengthens SCIL's foothold in key markets across Europe and the Americas, enabling it to deliver high-quality solutions tailored to global customers.

Rajesh Rathi, Managing Director and CEO of the combined entity, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "Today marks an exciting new chapter as we unite with Heubach to become an inspirational leader in the colorants industry. The combined company builds on the rich legacies of both Sudarshan and Heubach. Our goal is now to create the world's most valuable pigment company with great financial strength and profitability. Together, we will drive continuous innovation and deliver breakthrough solutions that benefit each of our stakeholders."

Heubach, with a 200-year history, became the second-largest pigment player globally after integrating with Clariant in 2022. Despite generating over a billion euros in revenue in FY21 and FY22, the company faced financial headwinds due to rising costs, inventory challenges, and high interest rates. SCIL's acquisition comes with a well-defined turnaround strategy aimed at stabilising Heubach's financial position while unlocking operational synergies.

SCIL has ensured a seamless integration process, developing a structured execution plan across all functions. The immediate priority is to unify operations and streamline efficiencies across Heubach, Clariant's pigment business, and Sudarshan under one cohesive entity. Germany remains a key strategic hub, and the company has reinforced its commitment to the region by establishing its second global headquarters in the Frankfurt area.

With a renewed focus on agility, entrepreneurship, and customer-centricity, the new SCIL is set to implement best practices while simplifying structures and processes. Additionally, financial prudence and long-term investments will remain central to its growth strategy.

Legal counsel for the acquisition was provided by Noerr and Crawford Bayley.

Founded in 1952, SCIL is a leading color solutions provider with an extensive range of organic, inorganic, and pearlescent pigments. With a diversified asset footprint spanning four continents, the company serves over 4,000 customers across 100+ countries, reinforcing its status as a global industry leader.