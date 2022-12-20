Sundar Pichai Meets Modi, Extends Support On G20 Presidency

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended his support to India's G20 presidency. "Thank you for a great meeting today. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected Internet that works for all," tweeted Sundar Pichai, Google CEO.

Twitter account of Sundar Pichai

Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all. pic.twitter.com/eEOHvGwbqO — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 19, 2022

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important that the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development."

Sundar Pichai attended the Google for India event, where he discussed the importance of technology and initiatives to supercharge India's digital transformation by harnessing AI. "We feel privileged to have played a part in this extraordinary story. Our mission in India is to make the Internet helpful and safer for a billion Indians. We have introduced India-first innovations, worked to lower barriers to access and invested in strengthening the strategic pillars of India's digital economy through our $10 billion (approximately INR 75,000 crore) India Digitisation Fund," the CEO said.

Recently, Sundar Pichai received Padma Bhushan - India's third-highest civilian award - for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category from India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu in San Francisco. Pichai emphasized on how Prime Minister Modi's Digital India vision has certainly been an accelerator for progress, "I'm proud that Google continues to invest in India, partnering with governments, businesses and communities over two transformative decades."