Sundaram Alternates Achieves INR 1,000 Cr First Close for ESG-aligned RE Credit Fund V The fundraising for the fund remains open and is expected to close by March 2026, with a targeted final size of INR 1,500–2,000 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Karthik Athreya, Managing Director of Sundaram Alternates

Sundaram Alternates' ESG-aligned Real Estate Credit Fund V has crossed INR 1,000 crore in capital commitments within three months of its launch.

The fund was launched in October 2025 by Sundaram Alternates, the alternative investment arm of the Sundaram Finance Group.

According to the company, the fund has drawn commitments from a wide range of investors, including insurance companies, family offices, corporate treasuries and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The corpus also includes a sponsor commitment from the Sundaram Finance Group, aimed at aligning interests between the sponsor and investors.

The fundraising for the fund remains open and is expected to close by March 2026, with a targeted final size of INR 1,500–2,000 crore.

The fund follows a performing credit strategy that focuses on senior secured and amortising loans to brownfield, cash-generating residential real estate projects. This strategy emphasises capital protection through conservative loan-to-value ratios and adequate collateral coverage. ESG considerations are embedded into the underwriting and portfolio monitoring process, influencing asset selection and governance standards rather than being treated as a separate layer.

Karthik Athreya, Managing Director of Sundaram Alternates, said, "Crossing INR 1,000 crore within three months reflects the confidence that investors place in our underwriting discipline and risk framework. This momentum reflects nearly a decade of sustained effort in building a robust risk management platform for our credit business. As the fundraise progresses toward its final close, our focus remains on disciplined capital deployment, capital protection, and building long-term investor relationships."

Sundaram Alternates claims to have raised around INR 3,800 crore across five real estate credit funds so far. The platform reports having deployed approximately INR 4,140 crore across 73 deals, with an average contracted internal rate of return of about 19.1%. It has exited 34 deals worth roughly INR 1,829 crore, recording an average exit IRR of 20.4%, with no reported capital losses.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae