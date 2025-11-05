The firm noted that "all key portfolio management strategies have consistently outperformed their benchmarks. Under Athreya's leadership, the private credit vertical emerged as one of the key aspects of its growth story, said Sundaram Alternates in a press release.

Sundaram Alternates Assets Ltd., the alternate investment arm of Sundaram Finance Group, has announced the appointment of Karthik Athreya as its Managing Director.

The firm also said its assets under management (AUM) crossed INR 7,000 crore, marking rapid expansion across private credit and equity strategies. Sundaram also highlighted the 7 private credit funds launched with INR 4,400 crore commitments and INR 6,600 crore deployed in high-yield opportunities.

Athreya has been leading the private credit investment team for almost a decade and has served as a member of the board. Prior to joining Sundaram Alternates, he headed the India chapter for Clearwater Capital Partners, where he oversaw investments exceeding USD 1 billion across secured lending, restructurings, bond trading, and mid-market private equity.

Harsha Viji, Executive Vice Chairman, Sundaram Finance, said, "Karthik has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation within our investment platform, and I am confident that in his new role as a Managing Director, he will continue to lead us to excellence with his strong understanding of our group's culture and dedication to our mission. Sundaram Alternates is a key facet of the Sundaram Finance group's strategy, and we have grown assets under management to over INR 7,000 crores and will continue to grow under Karthik's capable leadership".

Karthik Athreya, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates Assets Ltd., said, "Sundaram Alternates stands at a powerful inflection point, a place where a rich heritage of trust perfectly aligns with India's rapidly accelerating appetite for sophisticated alternative investment solutions. We have a strong platform from which we can launch a wide range of interesting products to cater to the needs of discerning investors. We have now successfully launched 7 private credit funds with total commitments of ~INR 4,400 crores to date and invested over INR 5,600 crores in high-yield credit. All our key portfolio management strategies are consistently beating benchmarks".