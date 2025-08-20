He will oversee channel enablement, drive operational excellence, and execute sales strategies across AMD's extensive commercial channel ecosystem in the region.

AMD has appointed Sunny Gandhi as Senior Director of Commercial Channel for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Gandhi brings over 15 years of experience in the information technology sector, having worked with leading OEMs, distributors and resellers. His background spans diverse responsibilities in channel development, product management and category leadership across the Asia Pacific region.

"Sunny's reputation as a trusted, results-driven leader makes him the ideal choice to lead the transformation of AMD's commercial channel ecosystem," said Nick Lazaridis, Senior Vice President of Sales, AMD Asia Pacific and Japan. "His proven ability to foster collaboration and drive change management within partner networks will be instrumental in expanding AMD's commercial reach across APJ."

"I'm thrilled to join AMD at such a pivotal moment. I look forward to partnering with AMD's world-class team and channel partners to deliver best-in-class experiences that drive innovation, operational rigor and shared growth," said Gandhi.

The appointment reflects AMD's focus on strengthening its channel network to support long-term growth.