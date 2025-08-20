Sunny Gandhi Joins AMD as Senior Director for APJ Channel He will oversee channel enablement, drive operational excellence, and execute sales strategies across AMD's extensive commercial channel ecosystem in the region.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sunny Gandhi

AMD has appointed Sunny Gandhi as Senior Director of Commercial Channel for Asia Pacific and Japan.

He will oversee channel enablement, drive operational excellence, and execute sales strategies across AMD's extensive commercial channel ecosystem in the region.

Gandhi brings over 15 years of experience in the information technology sector, having worked with leading OEMs, distributors and resellers. His background spans diverse responsibilities in channel development, product management and category leadership across the Asia Pacific region.

"Sunny's reputation as a trusted, results-driven leader makes him the ideal choice to lead the transformation of AMD's commercial channel ecosystem," said Nick Lazaridis, Senior Vice President of Sales, AMD Asia Pacific and Japan. "His proven ability to foster collaboration and drive change management within partner networks will be instrumental in expanding AMD's commercial reach across APJ."

"I'm thrilled to join AMD at such a pivotal moment. I look forward to partnering with AMD's world-class team and channel partners to deliver best-in-class experiences that drive innovation, operational rigor and shared growth," said Gandhi.

The appointment reflects AMD's focus on strengthening its channel network to support long-term growth.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Entrepreneur and Investor Neeraj Tyagi Passes Away at 50

Neeraj Tyagi made over 60 angel investments, backing startups like BluSmart, Rooter, Zypp Electric, Oben Electric, Garuda Aerospace, and Hesa, with strong focus on electric mobility and emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Major Companies Including Google and McKinsey Are Bringing Back In-Person Job Interviews to Combat AI Cheating

Recruiters say potential hires are reading out answers from AI instead of thinking of their own during interviews.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

Stop the Errors: Set a Review Process That Works

Mistakes make you look unprofessional and hurt your growth. Fix them today.

By Jenn Steele
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How I Built a Business That Thrives Through Constant Disruption — and How You Can Too

Change is moving faster than ever — but I've learned there's one thing that keeps my business grounded, no matter what comes next.

By Aaron Vaccaro