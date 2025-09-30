SuperFam Secures USD 400K Funding to Expand Family Management Platform

The pre-seed funding round was led by Fundamental VC, with participation from Untitled Ventures and SSV Fund.

Family management platform SuperFam has raised 400,000 US dollars in a pre-seed funding round led by Fundamental VC, with participation from Untitled Ventures and SSV Fund.

The company announced that the fresh capital will support user acquisition, product development, and the integration of an AI copilot designed to strengthen its privacy-first family management services.

Founded in 2024 by Jozzire Lyngdoh and Mohit Agrawal, SuperFam offers a secure, all-in-one solution for modern households. The app combines financial management, location tracking, safety tools, and family information sharing within a single platform.

Built with end-to-end encryption and on-device storage, it aims to provide a private and dependable digital hub that bridges the gap between personal productivity tools and collective family needs.

SuperFam is preparing to roll out new features including its AI copilot, which will use family context within the app to simplify day-to-day planning and key decision-making without compromising user privacy. The startup also plans to pursue strategic partnerships and is targeting 10 million families over the next 12 to 18 months.

"Even with all the technology available today, managing household tasks and long-term family needs often remains fragmented and stressful. We wanted a single platform that helps families stay organised, safe, and connected," said Jozzire Lyngdoh, Co-founder and CEO.

Launched in March 2025, SuperFam has reported more than 30,000 active users on Android and iOS. The platform is free to use and has demonstrated strong engagement, signalling early market acceptance.