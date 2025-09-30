SuperFam Secures USD 400K Funding to Expand Family Management Platform The pre-seed funding round was led by Fundamental VC, with participation from Untitled Ventures and SSV Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Jozzire Lyngdoh and Mohit Agrawal, Co-founders of SuperFam

Family management platform SuperFam has raised 400,000 US dollars in a pre-seed funding round led by Fundamental VC, with participation from Untitled Ventures and SSV Fund.

The company announced that the fresh capital will support user acquisition, product development, and the integration of an AI copilot designed to strengthen its privacy-first family management services.

Founded in 2024 by Jozzire Lyngdoh and Mohit Agrawal, SuperFam offers a secure, all-in-one solution for modern households. The app combines financial management, location tracking, safety tools, and family information sharing within a single platform.

Built with end-to-end encryption and on-device storage, it aims to provide a private and dependable digital hub that bridges the gap between personal productivity tools and collective family needs.

SuperFam is preparing to roll out new features including its AI copilot, which will use family context within the app to simplify day-to-day planning and key decision-making without compromising user privacy. The startup also plans to pursue strategic partnerships and is targeting 10 million families over the next 12 to 18 months.

"Even with all the technology available today, managing household tasks and long-term family needs often remains fragmented and stressful. We wanted a single platform that helps families stay organised, safe, and connected," said Jozzire Lyngdoh, Co-founder and CEO.

Launched in March 2025, SuperFam has reported more than 30,000 active users on Android and iOS. The platform is free to use and has demonstrated strong engagement, signalling early market acceptance.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

This 28-Year-Old AI Billionaire Says Teens Should Spend 'All' of Their Time Learning One Skill

Alexandr Wang is the founder of Scale AI, an AI training startup.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Assessli Secures INR 44.37 Cr Funding from Foxhog Ventures

Assessli will use the funding to enter the US and UK markets, advance product commercialisation, expand applications across multiple sectors, and hire skilled technology professionals.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Faith-tech Platform Vama Secures INR 22 Cr in Pre-Series A Funding

The round was led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from 500 Global, Sadev Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Silverneedle Ventures, and several angel investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Building ARKS: How Ranbir Kapoor is Redefining His Legacy Beyond Bollywood

With the launch of his lifestyle brand, ARKS, Kapoor has now entered the business world with goals that align with his legacy in cinema

By Reema Chhabda
News and Trends

SuperFam Secures USD 400K Funding to Expand Family Management Platform

The pre-seed funding round was led by Fundamental VC, with participation from Untitled Ventures and SSV Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff