Superhealth Partners with United Imaging to Revolutionise Diagnostic Access in India

In a landmark move for Indian healthcare, Superhealth and United Imaging Healthcare have signed an INR 2,500 crore partnership to equip 100 new Superhealth hospitals with advanced radiology systems.

The collaboration represents the largest-ever radiology equipment agreement in India's medical history and aims to enhance access to world-class diagnostic services for 1.5 billion citizens.

Under the multi-year arrangement, United Imaging will supply, install, and manage state-of-the-art MRI, CT, Cardiac CT, X-ray, and Mammography systems across Superhealth's expanding network.

The project is expected to unfold over five years, creating more than 1,000 high-skill jobs through a dedicated India service hub and parts depot.

Varun Dubey, Founder and CEO of Superhealth, said, "Partnering with United Imaging on a deal of this scale allows us to compress decades of progress into the next five years so every Superhealth patient can access world-class imaging leading to better outcomes. It turbo-charges our mission to deliver exceptional and honest healthcare to every Indian."

Superhealth, founded in 2024 in Bengaluru by Varun Dubey with Manoj Kumar and Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, is developing a nationwide network of 100 technology-driven, patient-centric hospitals focused on transparency, clinical excellence, and affordable care.

As per the company official release, India currently performs fewer than ten CT scans per 10,000 people each year, less than one-seventh of OECD averages. By deploying AI-powered imaging and real-time teleradiology, Superhealth expects to reduce diagnostic turnaround from days to minutes and lower overall healthcare costs.

Superhealth's 100-hospital network, encompassing 5,000 beds, aims to create 50,000 healthcare jobs by 2030. The initiative also integrates seamlessly with its digital medical record and AI systems, supporting large-scale research and population health programs.

United Imaging Healthcare, established in 2011 in Shanghai by Xue Min and Qiang Zhang, is a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, offering over 140 FDA-cleared and CE-marked products to customers in more than 70 countries.

Xue Min, Chairman and Co-CEO of United Imaging Healthcare, added, "Our advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment can significantly improve people's lives in India. Our mission of Equal Healthcare for All™ aligns perfectly with Superhealth's vision of quality care."