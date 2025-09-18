The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Supply6 Raises USD 1.1 Mn Funding Led by Zeropearl VC

Supply6, a direct to consumer nutrition brand, has secured USD 1.1 million (about INR 9.1 crore) in seed funding.

The round was led by Zeropearl VC with participation from entrepreneurs including Kunal Shah, Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah of Renee Cosmetics, and Yogesh Kabra of XYXX.

The company said the capital will support expansion of its product portfolio, clinical studies, new format launches, and selective scaling in Gulf Cooperation Council countries and English speaking markets. It also plans to strengthen leadership roles in growth, strategy, and product.

Founded in 2020 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob, Supply6 focuses on filling daily nutrient gaps through science backed offerings. Its approach is based on six fundamentals of nutrition — protein, carbohydrates, fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

The company's flagship product, Supply6 360, delivers a blend of more than 63 nutrients, probiotics, and plant based superfoods aimed at addressing hidden deficiencies common in Indian diets. It recently introduced Supply6 Salts, a zero sugar hydration mix.

The firm has previously raised INR 10 crore along with a INR 25 lakh grant from the Karnataka government.

PlaySuper Secures USD 1 Mn Funding Led by Chimera

PlaySuper, a gaming commerce platform that integrates real world rewards into mobile games, has raised USD 1 million in a seed round led by Singapore based gaming investor Chimera.

The round also saw participation from Audacity VC, IAN Capital Fund, and Dhruv Vohra, Managing Director at Meta APAC Emerging Markets.

The company said the capital will be directed towards strengthening product development, building brand partnerships, and expanding operations in India and Southeast Asia.

PlaySuper was founded by Shouradeep Chakraborty, Upamanyu Chatterjee, and Abhir Das. The platform operates on a rewards as a service model, working with gaming studios through a software development kit that embeds branded rewards directly into gameplay.

Brands pay for engagement and conversions, while studios benefit from improved monetisation and retention without altering user experience. The model seeks to address challenges with traditional in game advertising and cash based rewards by offering gift cards and consumer products as alternatives.

PlaySuper reported a monthly gross merchandise value of USD 350,000 and said its early partners have seen measurable improvements in both user engagement and revenue metrics.