SuprDaily co-founder Puneet Kumar has exited venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners less than two years after joining the firm in 2024, according to ET media reports.

Kumar is now exploring a return to entrepreneurship and is working on a new startup that is currently in stealth mode.

He had joined Nexus in May 2024 as a venture partner, a position focused on supporting portfolio companies with operational and strategic guidance rather than leading investment decisions.

Before his stint at Nexus, Kumar spent around a year at startup accelerator Y Combinator as a group visiting partner. In that role, he was involved in the startup selection process and worked closely with founders during demo days for both the summer and winter cohorts.

Kumar is best known as one of the co-founders of daily essentials startup SuprDaily, which he launched in 2015 along with Shreyas Nagdawane and Rohit Jain. The Bengaluru-based startup was acquired by foodtech company Swiggy in 2021 and was later integrated into Swiggy's quick commerce vertical, Instamart, in 2024.

His departure from Nexus comes shortly after the firm announced the closing of its eighth fund, Nexus Ventures VIII, with a total corpus of USD 700 million. The new fund will focus on early-stage investments in India and the US, targeting sectors such as artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, consumer services and fintech. Nexus' previous fund, which closed in 2023, was also sized at USD 700 million.

Founded in 2006 by Naren Gupta, Sandeep Singhal and Suvir Sujan, Nexus Venture Partners primarily invests in seed and Series A startups. The firm currently manages about USD 3.2 billion across eight funds and counts global pension funds, family offices and endowments among its investors.

Nexus' portfolio includes companies such as Delhivery, Infra.Market, Zepto, Rapido and Postman. The firm has backed over 130 startups to date and has exited around 30 companies, including Delhivery, MapmyIndia and Unicommerce.