SuprDaily Co-founder Puneet Kumar Exits Nexus Venture Partners Kumar is now exploring a return to entrepreneurship and is working on a new startup that is currently in stealth mode.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Puneet Kumar

SuprDaily co-founder Puneet Kumar has exited venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners less than two years after joining the firm in 2024, according to ET media reports.

Kumar is now exploring a return to entrepreneurship and is working on a new startup that is currently in stealth mode.

He had joined Nexus in May 2024 as a venture partner, a position focused on supporting portfolio companies with operational and strategic guidance rather than leading investment decisions.

Before his stint at Nexus, Kumar spent around a year at startup accelerator Y Combinator as a group visiting partner. In that role, he was involved in the startup selection process and worked closely with founders during demo days for both the summer and winter cohorts.

Kumar is best known as one of the co-founders of daily essentials startup SuprDaily, which he launched in 2015 along with Shreyas Nagdawane and Rohit Jain. The Bengaluru-based startup was acquired by foodtech company Swiggy in 2021 and was later integrated into Swiggy's quick commerce vertical, Instamart, in 2024.

His departure from Nexus comes shortly after the firm announced the closing of its eighth fund, Nexus Ventures VIII, with a total corpus of USD 700 million. The new fund will focus on early-stage investments in India and the US, targeting sectors such as artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, consumer services and fintech. Nexus' previous fund, which closed in 2023, was also sized at USD 700 million.

Founded in 2006 by Naren Gupta, Sandeep Singhal and Suvir Sujan, Nexus Venture Partners primarily invests in seed and Series A startups. The firm currently manages about USD 3.2 billion across eight funds and counts global pension funds, family offices and endowments among its investors.

Nexus' portfolio includes companies such as Delhivery, Infra.Market, Zepto, Rapido and Postman. The firm has backed over 130 startups to date and has exited around 30 companies, including Delhivery, MapmyIndia and Unicommerce.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae